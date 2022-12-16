BY TRAVIS MORAN

This week, Luka Dončić—the star of my brother’s fantasy team—could stretch my longest active losing streak. RON JENKINS/GETTY IMAGES

If I’m being honest, I picked this fight.

Fresh off back-to-back wins, my East Harlem Hustle finally goes head-to-head with its one true rival: Luscious Luka Triangle. By Monday, we’ll know who’ll own bragging rights until the final week of the fantasy season.

I’ve been fanning the flames for weeks … and not just in print.

We’ve been discussing the crazy role that bias plays in fantasy sports since the draft. Bias is the essence of fandom—subjective, irrational, intense—and no fan is more intense than my brother. Just this week, he reminded me: “Bulls, Cubs, Bears, Illini. Forever.” He backs his players with uncontainable enthusiasm, defending their honor at all costs, assailing anyone who crosses them—and that goes for fantasy teams as well.

Case in point: I’ve been teasing him for weeks now about Zach LaVine, a beloved Bull and also Triangle linchpin. One day recently, I may have quipped Jim Paxson, like LaVine, had only All-Star appearances, but that at least he had an All-NBA nod to his credit. I got called every name under the sun.

“Consider the water chummed,” I declared Monday morning.

To be fair, it’s hard to call us rivals … at least in fantasy basketball. This season is our sixth in Excalibur League; we’ve faced off 12 times prior. Triangle has won nine of those matchups, dominating (79-53) in overall categories. Sure, I grabbed the gelt last season, but my brother beat me all three times we met. In fact, he has won our last six head-to-heads. So, suffice to say, I could use some Club Dub here.

East Harlem Hustle has been riding high since our last update, but those back-to-back wins over cellar-dwellers leave a weird taste in this manager’s mouth. Last week’s win over Decatur B Squad, in particular, could be misleading. Decatur’s manager abandoned his post in the opening weeks. (Every league has one manager who disrupts the competitive balance.) Our league council decided to freeze Decatur’s three best players (Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Deandre Ayton) and play the season out as a bye week, which should yield an automatic 10-1-0 result (turnovers being an unavoidable loss). Somehow my team blocked fewer shots last week despite logging 17 more games played; I ended up 9-2-0.

This week, complicating matters, East Harlem Hustle seems to be mired in a universal shooting slump. Devin Booker, who has been battling a sore hammy as of late, can’t seem to shake the rain clouds after two absolutely scorching weeks. We also have injuries aplenty—Karl-Anthony Towns, Desmond Bane, Killa Cam Johnson.

Back in November, Coach David Thorpe wrote a prescient piece on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in which he mentions why he was so confident they would become such a juggernaut: “I like to measure teams by their elasticity: how much better they can get over time. By that measure, the Pelicans—as currently constructed—are the stretchiest team in the league.”

It got me thinking: How would elasticity apply to a fantasy team? Is my team stretchy enough?

Trading for space and stretch

In categories leagues that use Team Wins, players on squads that suddenly jump from 45-win playoff teams to 60-win juggernauts can make a big difference. A player’s in-season growth potential can tip the scales as well. My team was shit early last year, and two early waiver additions (not trades) stretched my team into a higher echelon. Why? Bane and Evan Mobley got better all season long; that’s why they’re Hustlers again this year.

So far, for the Hustle, those levels have been highly competitive—and with that CVS receipt of injuries, this manager couldn’t be happier. But after an inflated win against a non-opponent, is that optimism misplaced?

As we near the halfway point, many fantasy managers develop a little headache. All that gray in the above graphic? Could be a sign that your team has plateaued. That pain in your noggin? The dull throb of positional imbalance, the failed draft pick drilling a hole in your brain—it’s all a sign to a fantasy manager that their team’s head is pressing against its ceiling.

Excalibur managers are no different. Thus, the past two weeks have seen a flurry of trades, one way to increase a team’s elasticity and possibly cure all its maladies. I’m not prone to headaches … normally. Trading wire-pickup Saddiq Bey for Josh Hart is my only trade thus far, but you may remember my failed attempts to move Kyle Lowry and those offers for Towns I rejected earlier this season.

Brandon Ingram is a singular talent and an ideal fantasy player, but is he right for the East Harlem Hustle? DYLAN BUELL/GETTY IMAGES

Here’s an example: For the past few weeks, Brandon Ingram’s name has been cooking on the Excalibur hot stove. Ingram is a member of Goons Local 217, a team managed by our league’s “basketball mind,” a former D-I basketball player and coach. For much of the season, Ingram has lay dormant on the injured reserve, and Goons has been working back channels trying to move him. His first target was obvious:

GOONS: Tell Big Man Mafia to get at me—Brandon Ingram is in play.

Big Man Mafia, who suffered a brisk heat check last week at the hand of lower-tier Lincoln Railers (Hustle’s Week Seven victim), has a surplus of star players (Giannis, Dejounte Murray, SGA, Anfernee Simons, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyrese Maxey) who might add the very balance Goons is seeking. However, as of today, no trade for Ingram has materialized with Big Man—likely because all negotiations have to go through the Triangle-Mafia co-op.

Knowing that, I suggested that an Ingram-LaVine swap might work well:

TRIANGLE: Are you now trading my players? WTF? I don’t know what game you’re playing, but that’s not how this one works. And I’d rather have LaVine. No question. GOONS: And that is why I never fear the Triangle. Wants LaVine over BI? Smdh, but glad you think that. HUSTLE: Just trying to see where the market is at. Have no agency over other teams’ players. Gives us a decent look at Goons’ hand, though. TRIANGLE: Last year, I traded BI and dominated the league afterwards. He’s too soft. Makes LaVine look like an ironman. Also, BI isn’t a shooter. [...] You guys are dumb. GOONS: In other news, looks to me like [Big Man Mafia] took all of us suckers to the woodshed on draft night … HUSTLE: What a difference Shai makes … Always nice to have someone putting up late-80s-Jordan numbers. GOONS: JJJ getting slotted nicely and Time Lord en queue to put stocks, rebounds, FG%, and team wins to bed early each week. <STUNNED EMOJI>

Well, we all still have a little bit before …

Shit.

As for Ingram, Goons has stated it will take someone like Bane (cough) to pry Ingram loose. However, here are three players, same positional eligibility:

Can you pick out Ingram?

BI could be the stretchiest player on the planet, but over the course of the season how much further will he get you than Kyle Kuzma (C), or even Franz Wagner (A)?

There’s no doubt his game is more balanced; Ingram’s actually a prototype fantasy player. However, a healthy Zion means that Ingram’s scoring numbers probably won’t change much; there are a flock of Pelicans involved in rotations; and the team is thriving. Ingram will still get his—and might even get a boost from more open 3s—but aside from team wins, there’s not a lot separating those three, so I’m going to stick with my guys.

Why? Hey, I’m biased.

As for Bane:

No way, no how. Bane is already more valuable. Success in fantasy sports comes down to three things: smart speculation, balanced math, and lucky health. The math doesn’t add up here, and the smart speculation says Bane will outproduce Ingram overall. As for health, neither Goons nor Hustle has been lucky so far.

The main point is this: I already have two Ingram “clones,” and my bias is trained on Bane.

Windy City Ninjas broke the real trade-market seal when they traded away LeBron for Rudy Gobert and change. Currently in 9th place, Ninjas’ manager conceded last week that he was in “full scramble mode,” which ostensibly led him to send Jaylen Brown to league front-runner Chucktown Champion for DeMar DeRozan and Aaron Gordon.

Three more trades followed in quick succession:

Solidifying his ranks ahead of our derby, Triangle sent Bennedict Mathurin and Bol Bol to The Butcher of 7th Street for Klay Thompson. When I poo-pooed the move to push buttons, my brother was defiant:

TRIANGLE: Very happy to welcome Klay to the Triangle. His championship pedigree and efficiency will lock in the culture.

Following Klay’s 34-point night against the Celtics last Saturday, he wanted vindication:

TRIANGLE: All crickets on the Klay front today? Jaylen? You still there, little buddy? Championship-level 2-guard shit over here. #carrythehellon HUSTLE: It was vintage Jim Paxson. TRIANGLE: You’re so dumb. HUSTLE: All in all, I have to say, what a genius trade. It’s clearly this kind of prescient move that puts Triangle in a class all their own. TRIANGLE: Couldn’t have said it better myself. HUSTLE: How’s your matchup [against Trust The Process] going? TRIANGLE: Pretty knotted up. Couple tough did-not-plays yesterday, but things are looking up today! HUSTLE: All geniuses are unfettered optimists. And that’s what we all think of when we think of you: positivity.

Then Goons, under the radar, sent Jusuf Nurkić to The Butcher for Jarrett Allen in a pretty even trade that gives Goons an edge in defense and team wins.

Trust The Process—who lost to Triangle last week despite Zion’s monster run—consolidated some players as well, sending Josh Giddey and Ivica Zubac (dropped days later) to league-leader Chucktown Champion for Kristaps Porziņģis. The move raised a couple eyebrows, but it improves The Process, especially since he can now reclaim Zubac off waivers. The rationale behind the trade was soon revealed:

PROCESS: There will always be a price to pay when we lose to the Triangle. Major wakeup call for The Process. Tweaks will be made. This is not the end of it. NINJAS: I hear that. Losing to Triangle is the lowest of lows. TRIANGLE: Gravity.

Evaluating elasticity

I’m sure all these managers are feeling a little relieved after making their moves, but I’m going to stay put for the time being.

Assuming Booker returns healthy, does my roster possess the elasticity to improve as the season progresses? So far, the answer has been “yes.” Few trades could enhance my team more than simply waiting for Bane and Towns.

Kuzma has been even better than expected; Wagner continues to blossom; and Jamal Murray is getting closer to his old self. Of course, I pegged Cam Johnson for a jump as well, and that might still happen when he returns. (Keeping Johnson until then is a risk I’m willing to take.)

Still, staring down the barrel of seventh-straight loss to my brother, I can’t shake the feeling that the past two weeks have given me a false sense of security.

Triangle looks poised to make a real run. Triangle bet on Kawhi in the draft. He’s already been hit with a load management game, but no one can deny that an active Kawhi gives your team a ton of stretch. Turning a rookie sixth man (Mathurin) into a Splash Brother puts some space between head and ceiling as well. Banchero (like Wagner) will likely get even better as the year progresses, and waiver-pickup Walker Kessler, another rookie, already fits the role of fantasy specialist.

East Harlem Hustle lacks the superstar heft of Luscious Luka Triangle; yet, even with all the injuries, we are still in second place (for now). Just today, I was telling Triangle that the Moran rosters might be the league’s most versatile. He concurred, then added:

TRIANGLE: Healthy Triangle will always be a juggernaut. We’re like Stacey King—Phil Jackson is the only guy to keep Stacey under 30 points per game. HUSTLE (via “Anchorman” GIF): That doesn’t make any sense. TRIANGLE: Stacey always says Phil was the only guy who could stop him. Well, health is the only guy that stops the Triangle (or load management in the fantasy playoffs). HUSTLE: Fuckin’ poetic, man.

With only the weekend to go, my brother has a slight edge (6-5). Booker’s already missed a game and turned in a dud; Triangle has been raining points on the Hustle. Hopefully, I can borrow a little stretch from my Pelican streamers. In Zion We Trust (The Process).

Eleven weeks of bragging rights are on the line here …

We’ll see you again in 2023. Until then, hustle hard—and happy holidays!

