TrueHoop

TrueHoop

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerry's avatar
Gerry
1m

I have seen that and I think it’s an evolution heading in the right direction. More important for me is the new usage of computer simulations for goaltending calls. The graphics remove all doubt about the right call, and they are fast.

The coach’s challenges seem to be more quickly resolved with the “valet” headsets

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 TrueHoop Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture