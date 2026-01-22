Last week I wrote about the NBA’s decade-plus effort to make calls more accurate by finding some way to transmit findings from the eye in the sky, the NBA replay center in Secaucus, to the referees on the court.

Coach’s challenges were created as a crappy now-and-again stopgap way to upgrade accuracy until they figured out something more stable and permanent.

But at the time I published that story, the league had not yet enacted what they had quietly announced was in the works: every referee with a headset connection to the replay center all game long. I ended that story with a bit of a mystery: where were those headsets, which had been promised in January?

Tyrese Maxey takes up a call with wired-up referee Jonathan Sterling on Tuesday in Philadelphia. EMILEE CHIN/GETTY IMAGES

This week, headsets magically appeared. Watch Bucks vs. Thunder. Doesn’t it seem almost funny how Mark Lindsay, Pat O’Connell, and Justin Van Duyne are all bluetoothed up like valets outside swanky hotels?

Is this a good thing or a bad thing? I see it like traffic cameras. Efficient at catching rule breakers, yes. But also neutering to the humans in uniform on the ground, which comes with a tough-to-measure long-term cost.

Let’s see how, over time, that affects how players, coaches, and fans see the game.

Thank you for reading TrueHoop.