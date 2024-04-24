BY DAVID THORPE

Through two games against the Giannis-less Bucks, Pascal Siakam is averaging 37 points and 12 boards. STACY REVERE/GETTY IMAGES

When every higher-seeded team won Game 1, which hadn’t happened since 2013, it seemed like parity in the NBA might have been nothing but a bad rumor. (Like some of my first-round picks!)

But you know what happened in 2013? The lower seeds won three of those series. So, buckle up for some drama.

A tough Game 1 loss can be humiliating—but also conditioning, a training exercise, a crash course in the intensity of this sport this time of year. Sometimes, in a strange way, it helps.

That’s what I have been looking for in Game 2s around the league:

(3) Bucks vs. (6) Pacers

In Game 1, Damian Lillard exploited costly Pacers defensive mistakes for a 35-point first half. Poor communication on ball screens, hands down when Dame was measuring up his 3, bad fouls on some of his drives and shots … They did just about everything wrong.

The Pacers’ Game 1 offensive problems went beyond poor shooting. Looking deeper, a familiar malady appeared: randomness. They’re built around Tyrese Haliburton; when he struggles, they rarely win. But it was clear the Bucks were throwing a parade in their heads as Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith jacked quick shots. T. J. McConnell, Jalen Smith, and Ben Sheppard suffered from the same lack of discipline.

That randomness led to an elite offense in the regular season, but the playoffs are a different challenge. Either way, the Pacers are getting the ball to the wrong players: Why do the Pacers even have rotations without either Haliburton or Siakam?