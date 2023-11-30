BY DAVID THORPE

After Chet and Wemby, the Hornets’ Brandon Miller has been the league’s top rookie so far. JACOB KUPFERMAN/GETTY IMAGES

Though Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama dominate the headlines, this year’s rookie class also boasts a few surprises.

None of these players is likely to compete with Chet and Wemby for Rookie of the Year. That’s a given. A lot of years, though, Brandon Miller and Ausar Thompson would be in the running. Some of these rookies, such as the Mavs’ Dereck Lively II, are exciting fits for their teams. Others, like Gradey Dick, will need a lot more time to find their footing at this level.

Let’s take a look at a baker’s dozen of first-year players who, for good or bad, have caught my eye: Brandon Miller, Cason Wallace, Bilal Coulibaly, Jordan Hawkins, Scoot Henderson, Ausar Thompson, Marcus Sasser, Brandon Podziemski, Dereck Lively II, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Anthony Black, Keyonte George, and Gradey Dick.

Loading video

Brandon Miller (Wing, Hornets)

Chet would have been the number-two pick of this class, for sure, but there’d be no question about the third-best pick: It’d still be Brandon Miller.

I love Miller. Before the draft, I said that he has Jayson Tatum-level talent. Nothing has changed my mind. He’s a 6-9 shot creator who’s proven to be at least a decent shooter—over 37 percent from 3, which I see improving over time. Miller also has a solid second-box and mid-range game. Crafty off the dribble, Miller’s length and quickness combine with a great feel for scoring and a confidence to take big shots. All that is crucial for any high-level scorer who’s not a dominant center: You’ve got to be able to score at all three levels to be dependable come crunch time.

Miller’s built to score. He’s asked for little right now, but I see Miller averaging 20-plus-points per game in the not-too-distant future. I love his fit next to LaMelo Ball, but he doesn’t need Ball to do what he can do.

Sure, he’s a bad defender, but that doesn’t matter right now because the Hornets—26th overall in Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus—are so bad collectively. But Miller just turned 21, so he’s got time to improve there. What’s already impressive is his activity on the offensive glass and his under-the-radar passing talent. Miller just knows how to play.

Down the road, we’re going to see a phenomenal offensive talent who’s at least good on defense. If LaMelo lets him, Miller will emerge one day as the Hornets’ leading scorer. With Ball’s injury, Miller should get a chance to spread his wings a little.

Loading video

Cason Wallace (Guard, Thunder)

I’ll just say this: Everyone should be trying to trade for Wallace right now.