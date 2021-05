David Thorpe has been predicting winners in all the play-in games. Here’s what to expect for the final play-in game, Friday’s matchup between the Warriors and Grizzlies.

Grizzlies at Warriors

BY DAVID THORPE

David’s pick: Golden State has a 53% chance to win

We arrive at the final play-in game, Friday night’s Grizzlies at Warriors. The winner opens the play…