David Thorpe has been predicting winners in all the play-in games. (For Wednesday’s West games, he expects a Grizzlies win, and an absolute nail-biter between the Lakers and Warriors.) Thursday’s final East play-in game features the Pacers at Wizards. Here’s what to expect.

Pacers at Wizards

BY DAVID THORPE

David’s pick: Wizards 50.1% likely to win

In the o…