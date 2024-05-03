BY HENRY ABBOTT

Now that the 76ers and Bucks have been eliminated, the ten teams alive in the NBA playoffs have middling NBA payrolls. Three of the five highest-paying teams are home already. The Thunder won the regular season in the West with the league’s 19th biggest payroll. The 24th-in-salary Pacers just beat the injured-but-still-fifth Bucks. The Magic are alive with almost the lowest payroll in the NBA. (There are tanking teams paying their players more.)

Having tons of money to spend doesn’t help you win much in this year’s playoffs.

NBA teams, ranked by payroll

Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Clippers Phoenix Suns Boston Celtics Milwaukee Bucks Denver Nuggets Miami Heat Los Angeles Lakers Chicago Bulls New York Knicks Portland Trail Blazers Minnesota Timberwolves Dallas Mavericks New Orleans Pelicans Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors Memphis Grizzlies Philadelphia 76ers Oklahoma City Thunder Atlanta Hawks Houston Rockets Brooklyn Nets Sacramento Kings Indiana Pacers Washington Wizards San Antonio Spurs Charlotte Hornets Detroit Pistons Orlando Magic Utah Jazz

How can this be? One reason: a lot of the highest-earning players didn’t make the playoffs at all, or have already been eliminated. It appears there’s some advantage in avoiding the most expensive players—unless they’re MVPs like Jokić.

One possible reason: the NBA collective bargaining agreement reserves the biggest salaries for older players, who are generally too old to lead deep playoff runs.

This season’s top-five earners average 34 years old.

The playoffs’ five leading scorers, meanwhile, (Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Anthony Edwards, Luka Dončić) average 25 years old.

If the Mavericks eliminate the Clippers, Nikola Jokić will be the only top-ten salaried player left.

NBA players, ranked by salary

Stephen Curry Kevin Durant Joel Embiid LeBron James Nikola Jokić Bradley Beal Kawhi Leonard Damian Lillard Giannis Antetokounmpo Paul George Jimmy Butler Klay Thompson Rudy Gobert Fred VanVleet Anthony Davis Luka Dončić Zach LaVine Trae Young Tobias Harris Ben Simmons Pascal Siakam Kyrie Irving Jrue Holiday Kristaps Porziņģis Karl-Anthony Towns Devin Booker CJ McCollum James Harden Zion Williamson Darius Garland

