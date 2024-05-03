Big salaries aren’t winning the NBA playoffs
The Magic are alive with a payroll lower than most tanking teams
BY HENRY ABBOTT
Now that the 76ers and Bucks have been eliminated, the ten teams alive in the NBA playoffs have middling NBA payrolls. Three of the five highest-paying teams are home already. The Thunder won the regular season in the West with the league’s 19th biggest payroll. The 24th-in-salary Pacers just beat the injured-but-still-fifth Bucks. The Magic are alive with almost the lowest payroll in the NBA. (There are tanking teams paying their players more.)
Having tons of money to spend doesn’t help you win much in this year’s playoffs.
NBA teams, ranked by payroll
Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Clippers
Phoenix Suns
Boston Celtics
Milwaukee Bucks
Denver Nuggets
Miami Heat Los Angeles Lakers Chicago Bulls
New York Knicks
Portland Trail Blazers
Minnesota Timberwolves
Dallas Mavericks
New Orleans Pelicans
Cleveland Cavaliers
Toronto Raptors Memphis Grizzlies Philadelphia 76ers
Oklahoma City Thunder
Atlanta Hawks Houston Rockets Brooklyn Nets Sacramento Kings
Indiana Pacers
Washington Wizards San Antonio Spurs Charlotte Hornets Detroit Pistons
Orlando Magic
Utah Jazz
How can this be? One reason: a lot of the highest-earning players didn’t make the playoffs at all, or have already been eliminated. It appears there’s some advantage in avoiding the most expensive players—unless they’re MVPs like Jokić.
One possible reason: the NBA collective bargaining agreement reserves the biggest salaries for older players, who are generally too old to lead deep playoff runs.
This season’s top-five earners average 34 years old.
The playoffs’ five leading scorers, meanwhile, (Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Anthony Edwards, Luka Dončić) average 25 years old.
If the Mavericks eliminate the Clippers, Nikola Jokić will be the only top-ten salaried player left.
NBA players, ranked by salary
Stephen Curry Kevin Durant Joel Embiid LeBron James
Nikola Jokić
Bradley Beal
Kawhi Leonard
Damian Lillard Giannis Antetokounmpo
Paul George
Jimmy Butler Klay Thompson
Rudy Gobert
Fred VanVleet Anthony Davis
Luka Dončić
Zach LaVine Trae Young Tobias Harris Ben Simmons
Pascal Siakam
Kyrie Irving
Jrue Holiday
Kristaps Porziņģis
Karl-Anthony Towns
Devin Booker CJ McCollum
James Harden
Zion Williamson
Darius Garland
Interesting! Some of that is probably a matter of circumstances (particularly injuries to highly paid players or perhaps their key teammates), but it may also be indicative of the futility (post LeBron’s “decision“) of trying to build a super team.