BY DAVID THORPE

Will Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers be able to upset Jayson Tatum and the Celtics? DYLAN BUELL/GETTY IMAGES

The Knicks series forced the Pacers into a new level of play. In the first five games against the Bucks, it was like they were attending a kid’s birthday party—lots of laughing and strutting and goofy reactions to made shots. Then they faced the Knicks, who taught a masterclass in intensity. After getting embarrassed in Game 5, Rick Carlisle’s squad improved as a team to play their best basketball of the year. They found new levels of fight and focus. They picked up their defensive activity off the ball, and they’ve become at least as solid on that end as the Nuggets were last year. And with their tsunami offense, that’s enough.

Offensively, this series promises to have plenty of fireworks. Siakam is the only player left in the playoffs averaging over 20 points and seven boards per game while shooting over 53 percent. Most crucially, Tyrese Haliburton looks more like the All-NBA-caliber player he was before his early January hamstring injury.

The Celtics have a significant edge, but the Pacers should have their fullest attention. Their experienced vets have to respect what’s about to transpire. It wasn’t that long ago that the Pacers eliminated the Celtics from the In-Season Tournament, and that was before the Pacers got Pascal Siakam.

A new test for the Pacers’ offense

If one thing has been proven in these playoffs, it’s that the Pacers struggle when Haliburton struggles. Against the Celtics, Haliburton will face elite defenders Jrue Holiday and Derrick White at nearly every turn. This is Indiana’s Eastern Conference finals crisis.

However, these Pacers have become a different team over the past three weeks.