On today's TrueHoop Podcast, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The Nets trading Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks. What are the ramifications for Dallas, the league, Brooklyn, and Kevin Durant?

David wrote about how the trade impacts both teams and we talk about the Mavericks title odds in a congested west and Brooklyn's ability to make another move.

Stephen Curry will miss more time with an injury, what should the Warriors do?