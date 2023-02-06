Can Kyrie and Luka lead the Mavs to a title?
PODCAST: David Thorpe has concerns
On today's TrueHoop Podcast, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The Nets trading Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks. What are the ramifications for Dallas, the league, Brooklyn, and Kevin Durant?
David wrote about how the trade impacts both teams and we talk about the Mavericks title odds in a congested west and Brooklyn's ability to make another move.
Stephen Curry will miss more time with an injury, what should the Warriors do?
There is trouble on and off the court in Memphis and Jarod is concerned about both.
Hey Jarod, I know there was some early buzz about Cam Thomas being a gifted scorer, but is he really this good? I looks like not playing him more minutes might have been malpractice.