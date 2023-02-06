BY DAVID THORPE

Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić are two of the best offensive players in the NBA, but will their partnership be enough to take the Mavs to the next level? JIM MCISAAC/GETTY IMAGES

At the TrueHoop Monday morning editorial meeting, the topic became: Is there any chance the Nets front office traded Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and picks without first getting Kevin Durant’s buy-in? So far, we don’t know the order of events, but it seems unlikely the Nets would make the move and then check in with their recently-demanded-a-trade superstar.

In any case, David is convinced that Durant’s level of commitment is paramount—and that you’ll be able to assess that commitment by his passion-level on defense once he’s back on the court.

For the Nets

We don’t really know what Durant is thinking. That’s an enormous variable. If he can’t wait to get to work, that changes everything.

The most likely scenario is that the Nets presented KD with the package and said, “We need Dinwiddie because we have to get a primary ball-handler. Who else do you want?” They might have asked him: “Is there anyone there who has guarded you well?” That’s a very valuable piece of information that could have led them directly to Dorian Finney-Smith.

Acquiring Finney-Smith is no small thing. He’s been around a long time, and he has some deep-run playoff experience from last year’s Western Conference Finals. Apparently, he’s also a consummate professional who keeps his mouth shut and works his ass off. He hasn’t shot well this year, but he hasn’t forgotten how. I think the Mavs culture (or lack thereof) drives guys like Finney-Smith down. There are a lot of similarities between Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale, so we’ll have to see how that shakes out, but there’s reason for some excitement in Brooklyn. Finney-Smith has already proven he’s a perfect player to slot next to a superstar.

Dinwiddie is better than Kyrie-light, he just doesn’t have the rep. When you tear your ACL before you become a star, it’s really hard to change your brand from role player. But look at his metrics. In a bullshit iso-based offense where if you’re not Luka Dončić, you’re not going to be elite, Dinwiddie ranks in the top 10 percent in offensive efficiency, per Dunks and Threes. He may not ooh-and-aah the Barclay’s Center, but he’ll show up to work and give you the business. Dinwiddie will also try on defense. Let’s not forget: He also played very well for Jacque Vaughn in the 2020 Bubble. Dinwiddie should be pumped to move from a below-average coach to an above-average coach. Vaughn is a great communicator who holds guys accountable. And while KD is out, Dinwiddie should also score a lot of points.

But there’s a secondary question: Is this the Nets team we’ll see after the trade deadline? They could move Dinwiddie again. They could move one of their wings or guards for a backup big man, which is a need. I’m not saying they should move Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Royce O’Neale, or Finney-Smith, but that depth gives them the ability to make another move. Suddenly, they resemble the Clippers; aside from the Celtics, the Nets are probably the deepest team in the East.

The Nets could move Dinwiddie, but I doubt they do. He scratches the exact need losing Kyrie creates. They probably still need another playmaker unless they trust Ben Simmons, who retains his role as the fulcrum. Dinwiddie can take over those duties from Simmons, who won’t have to score as much and will be free to focus on defense.

To that end, the Nets defense is going to be sick. The Nets now have extra bodies to throw at Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jimmy Butler, and Giannis—and Simmons doesn’t have to be one of them. Consider this lock-down lineup facing the Celtics or Bucks: Simmons, Finney-Smith, Durant, O’Neale, Nic Claxton. There might be some old-school, 85-84 games coming. Kyrie was always the weak link defensively; that’s no longer an issue. Plus, this lineup also puts three 3-point shooters around Simmons—something the Nets haven’t had.

They also have plenty of guys now who can guard James Harden, Tyrese Maxey. They’ll need more depth inside to deal with Joel Embiid. While O’Neale and Finney-Smith might seem very similar, that extra man will come in real handy against Tobias Harris, a super-important Sixer who can really swing from four to three.

The Nets are a very switchable team now, not that they should switch all the time. Yuta Watanabe, for example, is a weakness defensively. But he’s also one of the best shooters in the league, so he’ll play. If he’s on the floor, it’d be a mistake to switch everything. You don’t want teams hunting him every time down. You don’t have to make it easy for opponents to create that mismatch. You could mask it by hard-hedging, blitzing, or even dropping a bit when Watanabe is involved in the screen. If everyone else is switchable, I think it could really work.

I’d probably still favor the Celtics and Sixers over the Nets. Other than losing Durant, though, the Nets should be able to weather losing a guy for a game or two and still be okay. The Celtics are deep, but Khris Middleton is on shaky ground, which means the Bucks are, too—if Middleton gets back to form, I’d probably go right back to favoring them.

The Nets took a LOT of risks to combine James Harden, Ben Simmons, and KD—but this is a well-run, stable franchise. Moving on from Steve Nash so quickly was smart. This Irving trade will also dramatically slice their luxury tax bill. Their G League team is the best in the league and dominating their competition defensively. When you look at the depth the Nets just acquired and their G League prospects, that bodes well for them.

The Nets still have a Ben Simmons problem, but Dinwiddie gives them more flexibility. Simmons could even come off the bench as their backup big. That’ll be a problem against Embiid, but who doesn’t have a problem with Embiid? Claxton alone can’t do it. If they decide to pursue another big man, it shouldn’t take a lot of capital. They don’t need a starter. Claxton has been a very good two-way player for them.

If they decide to pursue a backup big man, there are several to target. We just published a big examination of who’s in play. Mason Plumlee would be a nice, acquirable two-way addition. The Lakers have Wenyen Gabriel and Thomas Bryant who they’re just wasting on their bench. Bryant is a rebounding and scoring machine who would benefit defensively in a system that actually has a defensive gameplan.

The Nets’ ceiling isn’t the highest in the league, but they can win any series. If they’re healthy, they’ll be favored against any team who isn’t. Their defensive depth will make that possible.

The Nets are certainly better today. Their ceiling may not be as high, but they’ll be a better overall team on most nights. They just won’t hit that super high as often as they would with Kyrie going nuts. But consider what happened with the Celtics when they got rid of Kyrie: We shouldn’t ignore that.

What I love most about this deal: It happened quickly. The Nets did a helluva job in this trade, and they are squarely in the mix. They might have shipped out a bona fide star, but the circus left with him. There was probably a better deal out there, but the Nets decided to excise the problem. The 2029 pick is unprotected, which makes it incredibly valuable (and very tradable). What they’re left with now is a really-good-but-not-great basketball team with potential.

For the Mavericks

The Mavs are desperate, and given their desperation, I’m not sure there’s anything else they could have done. Some see this as the end of Luka. That’s overstating things: The Mavs will cut Kyrie before they get rid of Luka. One thing’s for sure: Luka has no idea what he’s dealing with—there’s a Kyrie heartbreak test coming.

A lot of resources were just spent to replace Jalen Brunson. The problem is, if this doesn’t work out, they’re probably not going to have the resources to get another replacement. Given how poorly the franchise is run, Kyrie is the probably best they could do. The saving grace here is that apparently the Mavs have offered Kyrie no kind of long-term deal (yet).

For Kyrie, the move is even more quizzical. He left a place where he was starting to turn some corners for a place that has no guarantees. For the Mavericks, they can say, “Look, Luka: we brought in a brand name.” As much as anything, this move was an attempt to keep their superstar happy. In reality, Kyrie’s just a little better version of Dinwiddie.

That said, he’s fucking great on offense. The Mavs were already a top-10 offense with Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith; Kyrie could bump them into the top five or six. However, the Mavs were 24th in defensive rating with Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith; even though Kyrie has improved as a defender, he’s only going to make things worse on that end. (Finney-Smith was probably the Mavs’ best defender.)

I give Dallas credit for doing something, but it's going to come at a heavy long-term cost. The short-term is going to hurt as well. According to Dunks and Threes, the Mavs have only five players with a plus-EPM. That’s not the look of a good team.

That’s bad for head coach Jason Kidd, too. Some of those Mavs were productive elsewhere; they just haven’t been for the Mavs. And to think Kyrie and Kidd are going to be best friends is naïve.

Keeping Josh Green makes sense, and it was a smart move. He looks like a guy who’s going to make it. From the Nets perspective, they probably didn’t force the issue to get him because they’re worried another young guy would irk KD.

With Finney-Smith gone, though, the Mavs have a problem: Who’s going to guard Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Devin Booker—or Jamal Murray, who’s really coming on?

Kidd might believe he can make these guys better. There’s a theory that players really respect Kidd for what he accomplished as a player. But Kyrie won’t need any help on the court—he is who he is—and Kidd doesn’t have the time or the background required to help Kyrie off the court. The Mavs don’t have anyone else left to deal unless another team believes they can resuscitate Reggie Bullock or Tim Hardaway Jr. We do know that the Mavs’ coaching staff hasn’t been able to get that done.

If we’re re-ranking the Mavericks in the West, it’s unlikely adding Kyrie moves the needle much. They’re still just behind the pack. The Mavs are just as fragile as any team above them. There are just too many teams out there. What the Clippers end up doing matters. Stephen Curry’s injury matters, too. Anytime you can get an edge on a competitor with this much parity, it's a big deal. So maybe adding Kyrie and slightly improving will be enough because other teams falter.

Every season, there’s one team that blossoms in the playoffs. A team with Kyrie and Luka carries that potential, but I can’t picture it. If they lead the league in offense for the rest of the season—and get those shooters back on track—it’s absolutely possible. It’s not impossible that the Mavs can become a top-15 defense, but it’s incredibly unlikely.

If we can take away Kyrie’s drama, it’s possible Mavs have gotten a bit better than they were—so long as other top teams drop a rung.

Thank you for reading TrueHoop!