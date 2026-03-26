We have not had a podcast for a while. It’s a long story. But now we have … an idea to mess around with Substack’s evolving tools. I convinced David that we should record one video as an experiment, to learn how it works. And wow did we need the reps, because for the first ten minutes we struggled to get David on camera, and then for the next ten minutes I literally didn’t push the record button.

Ordinarily I would not publish this. But David was super brilliant, talking about the industry he founded, working directly for NBA players, helping them ascend. In this talk you’ll see a lot of what makes his players so successful. So here you go.

We talk all the time about how to rank NBA players, which gets very real on draft day. But the weird truth is that players, like all of us, are context-sensitive and evolving. I love the example of Danny Green. He was cut by the Cavaliers when they were worst team in the league, and then became a starter for the Spurs dynasty. What actually happens for Danny to go on that journey? David and I use that story as a launch point to get into the things that make players better at their jobs, from “feeling seen” to “alligator blood.”

We’ll keep messing with this, and hopefully—like David’s clients—we’ll be the best at getting better.