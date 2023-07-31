Ask Coach Thorpe
PODCAST: Also: The NBA vs. Dame, and cardiac arrest
On today's TrueHoop podcast, Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:
"Ask Coach Thorpe" our first set of mailbag questions tapping into David's big basketball brain. It’s fun! Email us your questions at truehoop@truehoop.com!
Damian Lillard’s agent Aaron Goodwin has been making some power moves to get his client to the Miami Heat, which just earned him a brushback pitch from the league office. Is this a big deal?
Sudden cardiac arrest is a problem in basketball, Henry wrote an incredible piece about it that you can read here. What's really going on with the sport we love?
This podcast’s new tagline.
Search “TrueHoop” wherever you listen to podcasts.
TrueHoop is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.