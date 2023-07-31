On today's TrueHoop podcast, Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:

"Ask Coach Thorpe" our first set of mailbag questions tapping into David's big basketball brain. It’s fun! Email us your questions at truehoop@truehoop.com!

Damian Lillard’s agent Aaron Goodwin has been making some power moves to get his client to the Miami Heat, which just earned him a brushback pitch from the league office. Is this a big deal?

Sudden cardiac arrest is a problem in basketball, Henry wrote an incredible piece about it that you can read here. What's really going on with the sport we love?