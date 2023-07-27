BY HENRY ABBOTT

Bronny James before Game 3 between the Lakers and Warriors in the second round of the 2023 playoffs. His dad scored 21 that night, and the Lakers won by 30 to advance to the Western Conference finals. RONALD MARTINEZ/GETTY IMAGES

When Bronny James collapsed, his chances of dying eclipsed 90 percent. Those are the odds for anyone whose heart stops outside a hospital. 18-year-old hearts aren’t supposed to stop. His entire family must be in shock and has rightfully asked for privacy.

I’m a parent of teenagers. If this happened at our house, I could see emerging from it on the warpath—digging into the research, talking to experts, and trying to make sure other families don’t have to go through the same thing.

And that’s where the conversation takes a turn: You don’t have to get too far down the research rabbit hole to discover that performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) are powerful contributors to young athletes dying.

According to a 2017 article by researchers André La Gerche and Maria J. Brosnan in the medical journal Circulation, the mortality rate in athletes who use banned analgesic anabolic steroids is somewhere between six and 20 times higher than in non-users.

To be extremely clear: I have no reason to believe Bronny James is anything but clean, which makes this an awful time to bring up drugs. I’ve never heard one thing to suggest Bronny has ever touched the stuff.

But it’s a serious problem among young basketball players. They keep dying. So, with the spotlight focused on the health and future of another young basketball player, it is long past time to ask uncomfortable questions—not about that player but about this sport.

It’s scary and messy and threatens to overlap in all the wrong places. But the hearts of young basketball players keep stopping, and too often PEDs come into play.

Bronny just survived some pretty dire odds, and we wish him a speedy recovery. Maybe the next young basketball player, though, won’t have the same resources, quick response, or luck. Prevention is what will save big numbers of lives.

A rate of death up to 20 times higher … let that sink in for a second. I am sure the medical community can muster dozens of factors that could contribute to the sudden stoppage of basketball-playing hearts. But what are the chances they’ll find a grimmer risk factor than this one?

Can there be a meaningful effort to reduce the premature death of basketball players that doesn’t target PEDs as a prevailing killer?

In a memorable Jackie MacMullan series exploring NBA players dying young, Nate “Tiny” Archibald remarks: “Everyone around me kept dying.”

NBA obituaries are voluminous, constant, and seldom at what you’d consider a “ripe old age.” In recent years, even a partial list is long: Wilt Chamberlain, Pete Maravich, Moses Malone, Robert “Tractor” Traylor, Jerome Kersey, Cliff Robinson, Wes Unseld, Bob Lanier. Caleb Swanigan was 25; Fab Melo was 26.

Archibald said he was noticing something after getting the bad news about Darryl Dawkins and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington: “They were all younger than me.”

Tiny decided to go in for a screening and came out with a scary heart diagnosis.

In another installment, Larry Bird tells MacMullan that his wife hated to hear it, but with his own history of heart issues—and a cursory glance around the league at his contemporaries—he told her he expected to die young: “I’m not lying awake at night thinking about it. If it goes, it goes.”

The thing about Bronny’s story is that his collapse isn’t enough of a surprise. It happens too often; one of Bronny’s USC teammates, Vincent Iwuchukwu, went through the exact same thing just a year ago.

It’s no secret basketball has that problem. One respected academic journal asserts this is not a case of high-profile stories of Hank Gathers, Reggie Lewis, and Len Bias clouding our judgment, either. In a multi-year assessment of sudden cardiac death among NCAA athletes, “basketball was by far the highest-risk sport.”

That same study found that the chances of a Black male Division I NCAA basketball player dying from sudden cardiac arrest are one in 3,126. That’s disturbingly common—closer, by the numbers, to cracking open a double-yolked egg than dying in a shark attack. Gender, race, and division all matter, too. The risk to Black college basketball players in general is nearly four times higher than the risk to white ballers, but “the highest-risk group of athletes regardless of ethnicity were Division I male basketball athletes.”

Other sports have totally different numbers: In NCAA football, it’s one in 38,497; in cross-country, it’s one in 59,484.

These kinds of numbers are why, in 2006, following the death of 28-year-old Hawks center Jason Collier, the NBA instituted the most rigorous cardiac screenings in professional sports. Those tests have excluded players, including, famously, Baylor’s Isaiah Austin.

There are many ways performance-enhancing drugs can hasten death. That statistic above, about increasing the odds of death up to 20 times, is only about steroids—but one flower in the PED bouquet. The incredible, must-read Circulation article by La Gerche and Brosnan rolls through several other options. EPO is one of the key drugs from the Lance Armstrong scandal, and La Gerche and Brosnan find EPO has implications for the heart:

Higher levels of EPO showing up in blood tests was associated with an increased risk of heart failure, according to a study of 3,000 healthy older adults.

Doping came to cycling in the mid-1990s. Incredibly, “in two largely independent cohorts of professional cyclists, the hearts were significantly larger in 1999 than in 1995. Given that this was also a period in which the use of EPO is alleged to have increased dramatically, it is tempting to speculate a causal relationship in this observed association.”

HGH earns a quick mention in the Circulation story, which mentions findings that higher growth hormone levels in one population resulted in, among other things, cardiac failure.

Legal testosterone has become a $1.5 billion US prescription business—and in 2016 the Food and Drug Administration changed the warnings that announced “serious adverse outcomes [that] include heart attack, heart failure, stroke, depression, hostility, aggression, liver toxicity, and male infertility.”

Related: at the time Lance Armstrong’s doping scandal led to a great deal of public testimony. It emerged that almost none of the elite dopers used just one drug at a time. As La Gerche and Brosnan point out, combining PEDs likely comes with risks beyond what has been studied.

On top of that, they say a doping athlete could conceivably have a PED-related heart issue not even caused by PEDs: “The strain imposed through an athlete’s enhanced ability to exert him- or herself at superhuman levels may be a cause of cardiac injury.” That was the real lesson of the Lance Armstrong scandal, if you looked beneath the surface: Doping kills people.

It kills more people when it's rampant. When the testing is bad and the drugs are good, even athletes who don’t want to dope feel the pressure. When EPO hit cycling, the average speed of the bunch increased a couple of miles an hour, literally leaving clean athletes behind.

Some of them wrote books or testified before authorities about what happened next. Often there was a period of soul searching and obstinance; then, in too many cases, they took the next step and sought out the shady, often incompetent, doctors who run the doping underworld. It goes without saying that safety takes a hit as the care shifts away from family doctors focused on health, and toward doctors in legal gray areas focused on trophies.

One of Lance’s former teammates, Tyler Hamilton, says he met his doping doctor at a rest stop outside Madrid, and paid in cash. He ended up with a schedule of EPO, testosterone, and growth hormone. But the crown jewel of the service was blood doping; they’d remove pints of blood now and again in the offseason, store them in a special freezer called “Siberia,” and then reinfuse them in hotel rooms in the middle of the Tour de France. It worked really well, except—as Tyler Hamilton explained to authorities—for the time when he got blood that was either tainted, or someone else’s, and immediately began peeing black, which led to one of the scariest nights of his life, during which he didn’t feel he could just go to a local doctor.

EPO works essentially by making your blood thicker, able to carry more oxygen. Part of the EPO doper’s routine is to set an alarm for the middle of the night to get up and walk around or ride a stationary bike so that your blood doesn’t get too thick to pump. Through the years many cyclists—reportedly Marco Pantani, Rab Wardell, Johannes Draaijer, Jereon Goeleven, and 15-year-old Charlie Craig—died in their sleep.

We’re talking about the health risks of PEDs in the wake of Bronny’s health crisis because when all this hit the news in 2012 in the wake of the explosive Lance Armstrong scandal, the NBA didn’t change to make the sport safer for clean athletes.

Back then—after learning the secrets of an elite doping program—the league did not apply the lessons to make basketball cleaner.

There are different ways to police these things. Many organizations bring in outside watchdogs like the World Anti-Doping Authority, which exists precisely to manage such thorny things. But the NBA has rebuffed those outsiders, and has raised its hand to say it can handle its own anti-doping.

Can it?

In 2005, when Congress sniffed around, lawmakers called the NBA’s anti-doping testing program “inadequate,” “pathetic,” and “a joke.”

In 2012, Armstrong’s teammates and collaborators laid out the precise roadmap. With actual bestselling books functioning as a literal how-to manual for athletes who wanted to cheat, it seemed like a good time to check in on the league I cover. It turned out what had been called a joke in 2005 was still “funny.” I talked to the key executives in the league office; none had read any of these cycling books, and they didn’t seem pleased to hear about it from me.

“We’re going to have some people,” said one of the NBA’s highest-ranking officials at the time, “read that book.”

Did they? It’s a miracle they catch anyone. I had just finished reading how a fully-doped Lance Armstrong needed only five minutes heads up to cheat a test. He learned the tester was in the hotel lobby, instilled a pint of saline to dilute his blood, and passed.

NBA officials bragged about their test-collection procedures, where players only had a few hours from learning they’d get tested to peeing in a cup. (Or they allowed, in the offseason, sometimes a little longer.) A few hours!

The head of WADA told me at the time that there were “gaps” in the NBA’s program. To anyone who had read The Secret Race, those gaps were glaring: no biological passport, a reliance on urine instead of blood testing, no tests in the middle of the night to catch microdosers, and an alarming number of positive tests discarded at the NBA’s discretion. Eleven years have passed; the gaps still persist.

In fairness, the new CBA adds some wrinkles—the potential for a limited number of HGH blood tests counts as a big advance, plus the beginning of longitudinal testosterone testing. But the core of the program is a number of random urine tests that is capped at 2,525 per year. To monitor 500-ish NBA players, that’s not a serious number. In their heyday, Lance and friends could microdose EPO every night and test clean every morning. They could infuse bags of their own blood without failing a test. They could take low levels of testosterone and not arouse suspicion. They’d do off-season training camps in remote places like Tenerife, where they’d be able to dope more heavily, train like crazy, and monitor the airport and the hotel lobby to know if any drug testers arrived in town.

In other words, they could dope constantly, and really only “glow” (be at risk of failing a test) a few carefully selected days now and again. Those skilled dopers would have loved the NBA’s tiny average of five-ish tests a year. If testers do luck into knocking on your door when you’re glowing, there’s a classic doper workaround: Pretend you’re not home. As Victor Conte, mastermind of the BALCO scandal, has explained, that one loophole is enough.

For this reason, missed tests now come with drastic penalties in many sports. At any given time, many of the world’s finest track and field athletes are suspended for what they call “whereabouts failures.”

The NBA is now especially soft on this point. The entire NBA is subject to a maximum 600 tests combined all summer—the actual number could be lower. And if they simply refuse to take that test? The NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement has a novel system. If it happens once, the drug-testing collector notifies the NBA and the union:

If such failure or lack of cooperation continues, the player will be subject to a daily fine commencing on the third day of such continuing failure or lack of cooperation (with the fining period to commence at 5:00 p.m. (local time) at the site of such testing) , and (iii) the daily fine shall be $1,000 for the first day, $2,000 for the second day, $3,000 for the third day, $4,000 for the fourth day, and $5,000 for the fifth and any additional days on which the player fails to submit to scheduled testing or cooperate fully with the testing process.

More than 70 NBA players make $20 million or more. These aren’t serious fines for stars—nor for the league, which dinged Jimmy Butler $25,000 for refusing to talk to the media.

Fans have long clung to the idea that league officials presented to Congress nearly two decades ago: that doping wouldn’t help in this sport. In 2012, the head of the World Anti-Doping Authority told me: “I just think you’ve got to be very careful when you start saying performance-enhancing drugs are not beneficial in any sport, because you’re going to be proven wrong.”

Many sports have had more public tangoes with PEDs. One silver lining of all that dirty laundry being aired is clean athletes feeling empowered to get loud. Retired runner Kara Goucher can go on a podcast and talk about the frustration of trying to outperform dopers. Cycling has a whole team founded on the premise of celebrating clean sport. I take the presence of loudly clean athletes as a good sign.

The NBA is not like that:

Mark Cuban has put his money and his mouth behind HGH, even in the NBA.

Alex Rodriguez had several PED issues. He famously tested positive for testosterone and the anabolic Primobolan. Later he allegedly paid a Miami doctor for many more PEDs, and that doctor said he was scared an associate of A-Rod would hurt him or kill him for spilling the beans. It’s unseemly stuff, but A-Rod has bounced back. He has had a gig on ESPN, and guest appearances on Mark Cuban’s prime-time TV show “Shark Tank.” Guests on A-Rod’s podcast have included former NBA team investors Michael Rubin and Howard Schultz. Soon A-Rod will be running the Minnesota Timberwolves after purchasing them with a partner—meaning he will get to inform the NBA’s future PED policies.

Undoubtedly the NBA has many clean players, but why don’t they brag about it? Usually, when people do things the hard way—the honest way—they love to talk about it.

Early in Lance’s career, a promising French rider named Christophe Bassons made a fuss about doping, essentially bragging that he was clean. Lance savaged him, on camera, on the mountains, and in press conferences. One of Lance’s then-teammates, Jonathan Vaughters, later explained in the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s report: “Lance did not like Bassons’ outspokenness about doping, and Lance frequently made fun of him in a very merciless and venomous fashion, much like a playground bully.” The report found that “in attacking Bassons Armstrong acted in accordance with a consistent pattern he has demonstrated of attacking those who speak out against doping in cycling.”

Bassons’ team seemed to take Lance’s side: He says they sent prostitutes to his room to convince him, then reportedly offered him 10 times the money if he would dope. Lance also enjoyed an incredible relationship with the then-head of the sport, the late Hein Verbruggen—and later even claimed Verbruggen colluded with him to cover up a failed test.

There isn’t a Bassons in the NBA. Other than the occasional comment from George Karl or Andrew Huberman (this is interesting), PEDs in the NBA are essentially not a topic. Clean players don’t brag. Big-name players don’t fail tests. The national media doesn’t make a stink. To fans, it’s understandable that it might not seem like a problem.

About not hearing about it in the media … I agree. Search words like nandralone, EPO, testosterone, or human growth hormone in the work of the NBA’s foremost journalists. You won’t get a lot of results.

Why not? I can only tell you what happened to me: I wrote about it in 2012, and a key high-ranking NBA official went after me for it loudly, repeatedly, in cars, over coffee, and especially in front of a who’s who of reporters. I remember a couple of instances at the NBA’s Board of Governors’ meeting, in front of the NBA’s regular national reporters. It was stupid and childish. Henry’s probably doping! We should test him! This kind of talk became a staple, for me, of showing up to an NBA Finals or All-Star game. I’d bump into that guy, and he’d holler so that many people heard.

To me, that was the point: that other journalists heard so they wouldn’t get any ideas. Making it in this business requires sources, including people like that guy and his coworkers. The NBA has long managed the media with a carrot-and-stick approach. I know what it feels like to be graced with quiet “on background” meetings. A lot of those opportunities went away after my PED story. (I am proudly the most prominent NBA writer never invited to vote on NBA awards. I know why.)

Journalists live in fear of being cut out. It felt like the NBA—or at least a handful of key people there—wanted to make an example of me as a way to keep other national writers in line. Whether because of that, something else, or the media’s natural urge to butter up power brokers and sources, the combined wisdom of the well-connected media in the years since has been: What’s doping?

That willful ignorance helps journalists’ careers and hurts … whom exactly? That’s where it has been fuzzy. If anyone were confused before about why telling the story of doping matters, let me clear it up right now: because doping athletes die at, reportedly, six-to-20 times the rate of clean athletes.

Years ago, I interviewed a then-official from the NBA Players Association about the union’s stance on drug testing. He was in the room when a lot of the current testing policies were designed. He asked me: “Why would I ever want a single NBA player to fail a drug test?”

The answer to his question is to make the league safe for clean athletes; to tip the culture in favor of health, and away from the absurd extremities of performance-above-all; and to reduce the possibility of young athletes dying suddenly.

Thank you for reading TrueHoop!