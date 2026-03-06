This is part of a years-long series investigating Jeffrey Epstein. Start here. Before reading the story below, I’d recommend yesterday’s story about how Epstein interacted with the feds.

Dechert LLP, a serious law firm, still somehow has a press release on their website bragging about their 2021 work looking into the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein and Apollo Global which involved “carefully reviewing more than 60,000 documents and interviewing more than 20 witnesses in a compressed time frame, including over the holidays. … The investigation was conducted by Andy Levander, David Kelley, Nicolle Jacoby, Brian Raphel, Matthew McDonagh, and Kaitlyn Walsh, with the support of a team of staff attorneys and other associates.” This investigation is still mentioned in Levander’s biography.

If I ran the House Oversight Committee investigating Epstein, I’d ask those lawyers how they reached their conclusions. It seems plausible that not all of the juiciest material made the final report.

Now that the public can, thanks to the Epstein files, peek into the communications that Dechert should have had all along, it’s alarming to see what the Dechert report is missing.

Serious allegations

Researcher Kevin Bass has prepared an incredible document pulling together Leon Black findings in the Epstein files. See those “source documents” numbers at the bottom? You can do what I just did, search them all in the Department of Justice Epstein files , and see the basis of every claim. For example, here are Citibank records showing wire transfers.

Kevin Bass’s dossier on victims has many findings, all easily searchable with corroborating evidence, including as he writes: