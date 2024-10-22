BY HENRY ABBOTT

Not long ago, the Bucks were champions. Nobody expects that anymore. STACY REVERE/GETTY IMAGES

’Tis the season for NBA previews, and we’ve reached the point where everyone from John Hollinger to Las Vegas has moved the Bucks somewhere a little outside contention. The consensus seems to be that sure, there’s a chance the Bucks win it all, but there’s a much greater chance that the Celtics win—or the Thunder, Knicks, Nuggets, Wolves, 76ers, or Mavericks.

Ouch. Milwaukee is not New York, where people pack Madison Square Garden whether or not the Knicks are good. I lived in Wisconsin for a while after college, during the Big Dog years, when you barely had to pay for a Bucks ticket. It’s a football state that flirts with curling and, on occasion, basketball.

But then the Bucks brilliantly drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013. By 2021, he’d blossomed into unstoppable and had been paired with the exceptional Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez under a bona fide coach with a Spurs pedigree in Mike Budenholzer. Milwaukee cared very much about basketball when the Bucks won 16 of their 23 playoff games and what felt like it could have been the first of many championships.

The Bucks, at that time, had the cruise control on 85 and open road ahead. Giannis was 26. The roster featured up-and-comers Donte DiVincenzo and Bobby Portis, plus a stash of deep bench youngsters with potential like Sam Merrill and Mamadi Diakite. Portis and Lopez are still Bucks, but a lot of keepers were not kept. Jrue and the Celtics are dominant; Donte’s a Wolf. Most deep bench players wash out, but Merrill (Cavs) and Diakite (Nets) are still around.

The Bucks made all kinds of other changes. They fired Budenholzer and tried Adrian Griffin before hiring Doc Rivers. They have tinkered with the roster like kids with a chemistry set, experimenting with DeMarcus Cousins, Jae Crowder, Meyers Leonard, Robin Lopez, Patrick Beverley, Danilo Gallinari—and now Gary Trent Jr. In none of these cases have they got those players’ best years. Criminally, they traded the very young, high-potential DiVincenzo for a faded Polaroid of Serge Ibaka, and cash. And all the while, despite the unreal Giannis pick, they maintained their record as quite possibly the worst drafting team in the league. I would list the misses, but it’s almost all of ’em.

It’s not weird that a contending and capped-out team like the Bucks has churned through an armada of fringe players like Jalen Lecque and Georgios Kalanitzakis. It is weird that none of those longshots hit.

When the Bucks traded Jrue Holiday away, he quickly hopscotched into a role that could be loosely described as something between “missing piece” and “linchpin of a dynasty.” (We just published a podcast where David describes the secret reason the Celtics are so dominant. Jrue stars in that story.)

I’m not here to tell you I could have done any better. I’m here to tell you that the team once cruising at 85 has a blinker on as it drifts to the NBA’s wide shoulder, among the gravel and shredded tires. At some point in this analogy, somebody might start to wonder: Who’s driving?

When NBA players screw up this bad, everyone knows. Ask John Starks how often he hears the phrase “2-for-18.” If you don’t recognize that reference, Starks cost the Knicks a Finals game in 1994 and still gets heat for it. He was a decent shooter taking decent shots. That he missed so much doesn’t make him a bad person, but it sure was costly in a razor-thin seven-game Finals. If he could have mustered 50 percent from the floor, like he did taking similar shots the game before, the Knicks would have won a title.

Trust me, though: I could put together a list of the last 18 moves the Bucks front office has made, and I wonder if there are even two “hits.” Somebody has had the job of teaching Giannis to shoot …

And yet when the team stinks it up, instead of saying “not your best work,” fans tend to get their hackles up, to protect the status quo. Last summer, David Thorpe surveyed the landscape of the Bucks’ slim odds and suggested trading Giannis while he’d still command a king’s ransom along the lines of Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, cap filler, and picks. Bucks fans pilloried him.

“You have to be right,” said longtime front-office executive Dennis Lindsey at the most recent MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, “and you have to be right a year early.”

That year just passed. Since David’s suggestion, the world has learned things that hurt his trade value: Giannis is not impervious to injury and his 11th season didn’t turn out to be the one when he learned to shoot. Also, he’s a year closer to retirement, and slipping as a defender—last season, in the advanced stats, Giannis was the league’s 40th most effective. Could you get Jalen, Chet, and picks for him at this point?

It reminds me a little of the financial crisis. Very real people lost very real retirement savings. Banks charged with bringing stability to the market instead delivered chaos—and nobody got in trouble. We have an American habit of ignoring the sins of the powerful. (Topic for another day: the role of race in all this. John Starks got in trouble and John Mack did not.)

The only time I am aware of NBA fans ever getting truly up in arms about their front office was when they held a “Fire James Dolan” rally outside Madison Square Garden. The day of the second rally, Dolan announced the hiring of Phil Jackson.

The truth is, NBA players are incredible, but teams are seldom well run. We act like the Celtics are so lucky to have Brad Stevens, as are the Thunder to have Sam Presti, but why can’t every team have a wizardly front office? This job is hard, but it isn’t brain surgery. How is it that there are almost 100,000 brain surgeons on the planet, but just four or five sharp NBA front offices?

I’ve seen this movie before. After the Lakers won the title in 2010, they led the league in deteriorating, leading to a lost decade of turning the NBA’s best spigot of income into cellar dwelling, until LeBron chose Hollywood. It was grand-scale mismanagement, featuring a cascade of poor decisions that included hiring The Rock’s personal trainer and giving away the player who’s still starting for the Clippers at center.

The weirdest part is that the narrative, all through that decade, was mostly that the Lakers were amazing, just a piece away—or finally safe in the grasp of the next Magic Johnson/Byron Scott/Luke Walton. I criticized a lot of what happened on those teams—in the name of treating Lakers fans better. A common response was “How dare you!” That’s a great reaction if you want to hear warm praise from the media, but misdirected if you actually want to out-compete other good NBA teams and win a title.

Now, we have a narrative where things were one way—the Bucks were the best—but during this preseason, for the first time, everyone started to agree that the Bucks have receded. All those YouTubers and beat writers and bloggers agree.

Cars just drift off the road sometimes.

Thank you for reading TrueHoop!