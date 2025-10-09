Most years projections are hard. This year it’s wilder. The East is a minefield. How many games will Joel Embiid play? Where will Giannis play? Did Kenny Atkinson succeed in boosting the Cavaliers to a higher-than-ever level of intensity?

I did my best to factor in the likelihood of some major trades, as well as anticipating missed games due to injuries for the big two in Philly. All those players could be traded this year, or none. The situation is fluid.