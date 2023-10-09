Discover more from TrueHoop
Will there be a juggernaut in the league this year?
PODCAST: Thorpe's thoughts on the weekend preseason games
On today’s TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Ben Simmons and the importance of empathy and clear communication between an athlete and a coach
Monty Williams poor framing of analytics
Parity in the league
Suns, Raptors and Mavericks preseason play
