On today’s TrueHoop Podcast, Jarod Hector and Henry Abbott assess the burning questions of the NBA’s Northwest division, lingering on each of the Nuggets, Thunder, Jazz, Blazers, and Wolves. It’s fun!

We dig into questions like:

Who is the team most likely to make a huge win-now trade this season? (And who will the Thunder get?)

Can the Blazers, post-Dame, become a top-15 defensive team? Can they become a good passing team? Can the develop identity as rebounders? If so … they already have sufficient transcendent scoring talent on the roster to be great eventually.

If you ran the Jazz, would you trade away young talent and picks to build around 26-year-old underpaid top-20 NBA player Lauri Markkanen … or trade Markkanen for a king’s ransom at the top of the market, and build around younger players like Walker Kessler, Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, Talen Horton-Tucker, and several picks yet to be made?

Tyus Jones. Herb Jones. The two excellent difference-making players who David says are available, and would help almost every team in this division—especially Tyus for the Wolves or Jazz and Herb for the Blazers or Thunder.

How many big-name centers should the Wolves trade away to better build around Anthony Edwards? (And yes, they can build an elite team with Naz Reid as the center.)

Who is the Nuggets’ sixth man? (And your answer is Christian Braun, you might want to listen to this.)

