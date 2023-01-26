On today's TrueHoop Podcast, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The thrilling game between the Grizzlies and Warriors. David has an idea why Steph Curry threw his mouthpiece. Yes, it's about Jordan Poole, but deeper.

The Nets and 76ers also played a spirited game. What is the difference between Nic Claxton's mindset and Ben Simmons’?

Winning the title is hard and David looks at it differently than Las Vegas and other popular sports sites. He wrote about it here.