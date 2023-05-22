On today's TrueHoop podcast, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The Celtics disappointing performance in Game 3 against the Heat

The brilliance of Erik Spoelstra and #HeatCulture

Something has been off in Boston all season and maybe it's Jaylen Brown?

The Nuggets are up 3-0 on the Lakers and Jarod says LeBron and Anthony Davis needed to be elite and they haven't

David has an early NBA Finals prediction