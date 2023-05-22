Why the Miami Heat will be NBA champions
PODCAST: The genius of Erik Spoelstra
On today's TrueHoop podcast, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The Celtics disappointing performance in Game 3 against the Heat
The brilliance of Erik Spoelstra and #HeatCulture
Something has been off in Boston all season and maybe it's Jaylen Brown?
The Nuggets are up 3-0 on the Lakers and Jarod says LeBron and Anthony Davis needed to be elite and they haven't
David has an early NBA Finals prediction
Carmelo Anthony officially announces his retirement
