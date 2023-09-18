Why isn't Nikola Jokic incredibly popular?
PODCAST: And, is there a single NBA players who could never be traded?
On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Nikola Jokic's popularity. Jarod saw a tweet that got him thinking. Why doesn't the league prioritize his games? What role does Jokic play in his own popularity?
David argues that every single player in the league is tradable
Our NBA look ahead continues with burning questions for the Hawks, Hornets, Heat, Magic, and Wizards.
