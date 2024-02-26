On our Monday morning TrueHoop editorial call, we had a hard time deciding who we think is the best basketball player in the world.

We thought we could benefit from the wisdom of TrueHoop subscribers. You watch and think about basketball a lot! Can you please help us?

Please click this link and fill out a super quick survey. It will take about a minute, and we won’t be spamming you or snooping on you or anything like that.

In case they link doesn't work for any reason, you can copy and paste this address: https://forms.gle/TZYgCEqZ9b3GY2Nk6

We will write about the results soon.

Thank you in advance!

Henry