BY DAVID THORPE

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are serious contenders in the West. ALEX SLITZ/GETTY IMAGES

We’re about a third of the way through the NBA season. Fun fact: standings firm up surprisingly early and almost never change after January 20.

Through that lens, the frontrunning Cavs and the heavily favored Celtics look like clear contenders in the East. Even after a dismal showing in the NBA Cup final, the Thunder still seem the favorite in a more crowded Western race. Along with the Mavericks, these teams have secure seats on the TrueHoop Championship Bus. But the healthy Grizzlies and the surprising Warriors have arrived as well.

Behind our bus is a trailer carrying several teams that might squeeze their way aboard should an injured player return or they can fill a glaring hole: the Wolves, Bucks, Knicks, Nuggets, and Suns. The problem is, many of these teams are already in or near the second apron, so their options will be limited. Can they get creative and work around the edges?

One notable exclusion, the Houston Rockets, have a 5.8 percent chance of winning the NBA Finals, according to Basketball Reference. But like some other teams that failed to make this list, the Rockets lack playoff experience and struggle to generate offense.

Let's take a closer look at the teams both in the bus and on the trailer and see what it will take to get—or keep—a seat on the TrueHoop Championship Bus.

First-class seats

Boston Celtics

Key needs: none

The reigning champs had reserved seat on this year’s Championship Bus before the season even began. Many teams claim that they’re defensive-minded; the Celtics practice what they preach. They continue to dominate the league on offense, but their defensive identity ensures buy-in on each possession and keeps everything swimming in the same direction when the stars are struggling and/or the nightly barrage of 3s aren’t falling. If their offense goes haywire, the Celtics know their defense will keep them from chasing down a big margin late in a game.

Anchoring the Celtics’ defense is one of the best defensive backcourts ever: Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown take pride in their 1-on-1 defense, too. When those four are on the court, offenses are left targeting Kristaps Porziņģis and Al Horford, both plus defenders. No other team in the East has that luxury.

That said, the Pacers’ Andrew Nembhard lit up Holiday and White in last year’s playoffs, so they’re not impervious. Indiana also had success stacking actions against Tatum and Brown. The Celtics should expect postseason matchups—especially the Cavs and their speedy backcourt—to rip those pages from the Pacers’ playbook. If opponents can use speed and physicality to reach and score in the second box, they could carve out a chance to upset.