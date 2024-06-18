BY DAVID THORPE

Jrue Holiday did everything against the Mavericks. DANIELLE PARHIZKARAN/THE BOSTON GLOBE VIA GETTY IMAGES

Welcome to the new era of basketball.

The Celtics had the best offense of all time because nearly everyone they play in important minutes can dribble, pass, shoot, and score. It’s weaponized basketball.

But their biggest secret: those lineups can think and read the game, too. With four fully weaponized players and a center who can shoot 3s, you’re nearly impossible to defend. That’s food for thought for every team that struggles to score, every shooter who struggles to drive, every driver who struggles to shoot, and every big man who can only score in the paint. I’ve already heard from NBA players who want to spend this offseason becoming more like Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. It’s an awesome plan because the future will feature many more unconventional offenses like Boston’s.

Many teams still employ more traditional offenses. The Sixers’ offense centers on the enormously skilled Joel Embiid, but they’ve yet to reach a conference final.

Then there are teams who depart from tradition because of special talents—like the Nuggets with Nikola Jokić, who transitions seamlessly from point guard to center as the fulcrum of Denver’s offense.

Perhaps there’ll be more of that in the future. There’s a tall 12-year-old out there who sees Joker’s skill-and-touch game and insists on running point when he’s playing pickup with friends. If I get to coach him, we’ll shoot 3s before breakfast and after dinner more than 300 days a year.

But it’s a mistake to think that Boston’s offense is about shooting bigs. Having big men who can also put the ball on the floor after drawing out defenders is a weapon few teams have and fewer know how to use. Today, the head coaches for every other team should be meeting with their respective top executives to analyze how their current roster can play more like the Celtics.

If they can come up with a better strategy, they should run with it.