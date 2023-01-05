Which team is poised for a winning streak?
Podcast: mental and physical fatigue has become a factor
Today Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Mental and physical fatigue has become a factor
The Nets just won 12 in a row, who else might go on a run like that?
An early look at All-NBA candidates halfway through the season
The top five teams in the league right now
