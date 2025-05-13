TrueHoop

John Steppling
3h

how does this beating (harsh word but....) from the knicks change the perception, retroactively, of boston? For me, I was always of the (minority) opinion that last year's champs were not as good as they seemed)....they had a stunning long flaming hot barrage of threes. Singular.- but they werent a legendary team or even close or ever going to get that status. Mazzula is a not a great coach. He's an appealing sort of cynic during post game interviews but not a great coach. Thibs isnt either but he's damn sure better than maz. I think thibs deserves credit though. I admit when the Bridges and Anunoby trade happened......I thoought, shit, this is a contending team. I though both, even bridges, were great trades. I was not convinced the KAT trade was great. But i get why randle had become somehow not perfect in that lineup starting for new york. But KAT was such a defensive problem, even the improved version. Well, turns out that trade was win / win for minny and the knicks. KAT has been unique on this defensiive roster. Its brunson's team but KAT is his second in command. And now i actually want to see indiana vs new york. Assuming the cavs fold (injuries are so unfair).....Indiana deserves credit AND my point that i am taking forever to get to is...rick carlise is now the best remaining coach in the post season. Chris Finch is good...really good...micah nouri also....but carlise has never got the respect he deserves. Maybe this year.

