With 3:07 left in the fourth quarter, Celtics star Jayson Tatum took to the floor after a non-contact injury of his lower right leg, after which he appeared to be in alarming pain. MRI results are expected any time. DANIELLE PARHIZKARAN/BOSTON GLOBE/GETTY IMAGES

HENRY

I’m probably getting way ahead of myself here, but I feel like everything quite probably just changed forever in Boston.

This is a VERY expensive team, and will be even more expensive in the future. Al Horford is 38, Jrue Holiday is 34, Derrick White is 30.

27 is about the oldest age that NBA stars peak, and the Celtics don’t have a single key rotation player who is younger than that. It has long seemed likely to me that it’s only a matter of time before the people who count the beans in Boston find ways to jettison a big contract or two to avoid the nastiest backwaters of the luxury tax. Boston’s slated to have $228 million in salary next season (the projected salary cap is $154.6 million) while still needing to fill five open roster spots and sign Al Horford and Luke Kornet.

When you’re outspending Mat Ishbia, things are wild.

If Tatum’s injury is as serious as every internet doctor seems to think, he’s about to miss a chunk of time. Come next February, when the Tatumless Celtics are middling in the standings, it might feel indulgent that Derrick White, at $28 million, will have the team's fifth-highest salary after Tatum ($54m), Brown ($53m), Jrue Holiday ($32m), Kristaps Porziņģis ($31m).

This is a harsh business, I imagine the only way Tatum returns to an intact roster is if he does so against the Knicks in the next few days. In other words, it’s the end of the world as Celtics fans know it.

Even worse: even with Tatum, they were losing to the Knicks. Change would make sense anyway.

DAVID

I spoke to someone with the Celtics organization before Game 3. That person said to me, through most of the series, “we've been so much better than them. And then for small parts of the series, they've been way better than us.”

So which is more accurate?

In Game 3, it was the former. It was the Celtics dominating.

The X and Os are super important, but you have to know how to push buttons, and they're not the same buttons as Coach K and Dean Smith and John Cheney, because in college those are kids that you're coaching.

Game 4 was a replay of the first two games. Boston played in dominating fashion for long stretches, but simply lacked the cohesive fight to keep it up. The Knicks are, quite clearly, built for these playoffs, unnerved, fearless, tough as fuck, and–armed with a fully healthy Jalen Brunson–simply better in fourth quarters. The Celtics have no answer for him.

It would take an almighty collective effort to win three straight against Brunson and his teammates. And with what looks to be a terrible injury to Jayson Tatum, it’s not easy to imagine the Celtics can find enough belief.

Thank you for reading TrueHoop!