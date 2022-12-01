Wherever you listen, please like and subscribe to the TrueHoop podcast which is in your player or right here. Today David and Jarod discuss:

LeBron James asking the media why they don't seem so concerned with a photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The future of USA Basketball. The potential team for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics is young and lacks international experience.

David says playing time is like oxygen for NBA players. Jarod says Bol Bol is breathing this year.

Top 5 NBA teams right now.