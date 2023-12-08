BY TRAVIS MORAN

Absurdly, Desmond Bane has found his way back home—to my fantasy team, Uptown Hustle. TIM HEITMAN/GETTY IMAGES

Last Thursday, our league commissioner and avid fantasy basketball manager, Trust The Process, offered me a package of Malcolm Brogdon and Herbert Jones for Trey Murphy III. Murphy III hadn’t played a game this season, but he’d recovered quickly from a torn meniscus, and he was due to debut the following night versus the Spurs.

Even though the latest FPV Top 100 (below) revealed that Brogdon and Jones have sneaked into the top-70 fantasy producers, I declined.

“The Hustle have waited too long to give Murphy III up for waiver fodder,” I told Process, “even with Brogdon and Jones playing well.”

He came right back with Brogdon and sharpshooter Duncan Robinson. But with the rise of Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyler Herro’s impending return, that deal was even less appealing. “Last combo would be Duncan, Herb—or all three for Trey,” he said.

He dangled a few other carrots, but I didn’t budge. “I’m going to hold onto Murphy III,” I told him. “He fits the Hustle’s system too well. That is, unless you want to offer up some Bane packages.” Just a couple of months ago, Process drafted more than 100 picks ahead of Murphy III. How’s that for a carrot?

“Nah,” said Process. “I can’t give up Bane for him. Don’t know how long it will take Murphy III to find his rhythm. If Trey looks as good as last year (or better),” Process said, “I’d consider Bane. But I’d need to see it.”

“Understandable,” I said. “But if Trey looks as good as last year, I won’t need Bane. I have to watch out: I know you’re a formidable foe. That’s why knowing you want Trey so badly makes me want to hold onto him more.”

Early Saturday morning, right after Murphy III dropped 18 on the Spurs and hit 4-of-10 3s, my phone started buzzing. I reached out to my brother, manager of Triangle—my nemesis. Process is one of his oldest and closest friends.

“[Process] is hitting the ground running this morning,” I told him. “I think I’ve fielded five different offers for Murphy III now.”

“Good lord,” my brother responded. “He ain’t that good.”