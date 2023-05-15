On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The troubling case of Ja Morant.
The Celtics beatdown of the 76ers in Game 7. What's next for Joel Embiid, James Harden and Doc Rivers?
Jayson Tatum's disposition to dominate in Game 7
Knicks, Suns, and Warriors offseason plans.
Eastern and Western conference finals preview.
Shame Henry couldn't be on for the 76ers discussion. His skepticism ended up being right on target.