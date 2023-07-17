On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

NBA summer league is incredibly well organized generally.

But it’s so difficult to find a practice court that David generally ignores players’ summer 3-point shooting percentages. In some cases, they only have a few minutes to warm up.

It’s also noticeable that a lot of the summer league coaches have never been head coaches before—which leads to guard-dominant play reminiscent of AAU tournaments. It makes it tough to evaluate players.