What you can't learn from summer league
PODCAST: And the NBA's Lillard/Harden/Siakam holding pattern
On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
NBA summer league is incredibly well organized generally.
But it’s so difficult to find a practice court that David generally ignores players’ summer 3-point shooting percentages. In some cases, they only have a few minutes to warm up.
It’s also noticeable that a lot of the summer league coaches have never been head coaches before—which leads to guard-dominant play reminiscent of AAU tournaments. It makes it tough to evaluate players.
Damian Lillard, James Harden, and Pascal Siakam have the NBA in a holding pattern. It’s easy to guess where they’ll go, but hard to guess in what deal, or when.
