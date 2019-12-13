What is spooking Lonzo Ball?

BY DAVID THORPE

On a Monday night in New Orleans, Lonzo Ball used a “brush screen” set by rookie Jaxson Hayes to zoom past his defender—the Pistons’ Derrick Rose—with a right-hand speed dribble. Rose, hair flying, kept after Ball, trying to get back into the play, or at least steer him to the formidable Andre Drummond, a top-ten NBA shot blocker, who pro…