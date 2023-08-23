On today's bonus episode of the TrueHoop podcast, Jarod Hector is joined by Victor Luckerson, author of "Built from the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa's Greenwood District, America's Black Wall Street." They discuss:

What led Victor to taking on this project?

Violence as a theme in America and the book

The push and pull between linear and cyclical progression

Victor's NBA fandom

