Victor Luckerson
PODCAST: "Built from the Fire" author on violence, Tulsa, and the NBA
On today's bonus episode of the TrueHoop podcast, Jarod Hector is joined by Victor Luckerson, author of "Built from the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa's Greenwood District, America's Black Wall Street." They discuss:
What led Victor to taking on this project?
Violence as a theme in America and the book
The push and pull between linear and cyclical progression
Victor's NBA fandom
