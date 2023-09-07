U.S. and Canada headed for title game?
PODCAST: And the best teams in the East
On the TrueHoop podcast, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Friday in the FIBA World Cup we’ll see Serbia vs. Canada and Germany vs. Team USA. Who are the favorites?
Dillon Brooks and the line between confidence and insecurity
David's new article about the best teams in the East
US Open talk
