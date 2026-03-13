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Sch's avatar
Sch
14h

I don't ever watch ESPN so forgive me if they give him coverage, but I'm constantly baffled by how little attention Mitchell Robinson seems to get for his impact. Changes the way the other team has to approach offense and defense in a way few guys in the league do

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Filip's avatar
Filip
16h

I'm still not fully over the Luka trade and what ifs, and there you go highlighting no less than 3 players that he used to play with on the Mavs.

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