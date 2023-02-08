BY TRAVIS MORAN

Some are harshly calling Kyrie Irving a “cancer.” But what if Luka Dončić is the cure? AL BELLO/GETTY IMAGES

Last Saturday, I engaged Big Man Mafia—my nephew’s team—in trade negotiations hoping to solidify my bench with a big man. Of course, my goal was to acquire fantasy breakout Mason Plumlee in exchange for a 3-point shooter. I offered, in separate trades, Stormin’ Norman Powell and Killa Cam Johnson. I also tried Josh Hart and Powell as a package.

None of these impressed Big Man, who claimed Plumlee was too valuable (a proud moment for yours truly). Even after his father—a.k.a. Luscious Luka Triangle—assured him my Cam Johnson offer was a fair one, Big Man stuck to his guns:

BIG MAN: I’ll give you Plumlee and Bol Bol for Terry Rozier. HUSTLE: Bol will never be part of the Hustle. BIG MAN: He should be. HUSTLE: Who would even be on your trading block? BIG MAN: I don’t know. For what you’re offering, not much.

Especially for what he’d been cooking. For hours, he’d play it close to his chest. With no clue where Kyrie might land, Big Man then decided to swing for the fences and finally made the splash we’ve all been dreading since our draft:

Big Man Mafia receives Kyrie Irving, Wendell Carter Jr., and Killian Hayes

Chucktown Champion receives Dejounte Murray, Mason Plumlee, and Anfernee Simons

One by one, all of our biases kicked in, led by the dreaded “eye test.”

My first reaction was, Kyrie is an absolute virtuoso, but for whom and for how long? Murray produces at a reliably high level; Simons is a bucket; and Plumlee—as I’ve been hammering—is having a career year. And then, it’s not that Carter Jr. and Hayes are bad or unproductive fantasy players, but it felt really lopsided.

I reached out first to Big Man …

HUSTLE: You’ve gotta be kidding me.

… and then peppered our council thread with disbelief. My brother, initially, was almost contrite:

HUSTLE: Kyrie just earned a fucking mint in Excalibur. Wendell Carter Jr. must be much better than I thought. TRIANGLE: Touch to teach the kid the ropes on the trade market.

As it turned out, there was zero cooperation at the Triangle-Mafia co-op:

HUSTLE: Whoa. TRIANGLE: [Big Man Mafia] wouldn’t tell me what he was up to. Thinks Kyrie is about to go off on a killer contract run. He could be right—dude needs to get paid without the shoe deal. HUSTLE: Just hate to see the rich get richer. That was a huge chunk of fantasy talent for Kyrie and two specialists. TRIANGLE: No shit. I lit his ass up, too. HUSTLE: Likely made your road harder more than anything. TRIANGLE: Yeah, and I face Chucktown next week with first place on the line. HUSTLE: Oh man … it’s almost like [Big Man] planned it. Were there negotiations or did he just proffer the deal? TRIANGLE: No, they were going back and forth for a while, but he wouldn’t tell me. He doesn’t hesitate to tell me what you send him, though. HUSTLE: And I’m very aware of that. Dejounte for Kyrie straight up might have made sense, but he got completely hosed on the package. Plumlee is way more valuable than Carter Jr. And then Simons … my fucking god. Mostly just sucks for you, though, I think. Can’t imagine this gets Big Man over the hump. TRIANGLE: I agree with him: This is Kyrie’s last shot at a big-money deal. He will get every dollar and every freedom possible. If Kyrie does what Big Man expects him to do, it will be guts and glory. Kyrie’s landing spot may be the determining factor. Trav, if you can’t write a fuckin’ banger of a story from today’s content, you’re not trying.

Controversy ensues

Early Sunday morning, I woke up and, for once, decided to follow my own advice. I dusted off my trusty fantasy production value (FPV) slide ruler, and took a closer look at the trade..

Reporting my findings would ignite a firestorm.

HUSTLE: So, if we break down the Big Man-Chucktown trade according to FPV (over the last 30 days), he actually won the trade by +3.21. Plumlee has been far more productive than Carter Jr., but Hayes is closer to Simons than I’d assumed. So, as you said, if Kyrie keeps doing what he’s been doing, it’s a value trade Big Man could win. TRIANGLE: You’d better put that shit out to the league after you talked shit. Petty to blast Big Man publicly and defend him privately. My favorite part of this is that I figured all that shit out in five minutes of thinking about the games I’ve watched this year. No math involved. Eye test is as true as time.

My brother couldn’t wait. He bundled my message with some trademark ridicule.

TRIANGLE: Repost from the sabermetrician of the group. Now go back and break everyone else’s beautiful trade work down the same way—or do we just give special attention to a 13-year-old? Fact is, the kid is sitting in 10th with big hurdles and made a splash move to shake up his losing roster to attempt a run up the standings. This would be the opposite of swapping meaningless waiver dopes (the common trade in this league) and also the opposite of dumping LeBron for turds. Proud of the kid for the guts.

Before I could address that charge, things took a left turn.

GOONS: Commish, you gonna veto this garbage? TRIANGLE: Veto what garbage? That LeBron trade? GOONS: 10th place gifts to 1st with a few weeks left—that’s garbage. He just lost my vote for Rookie of the Year. TRIANGLE: Goonies got future lenses? That trade gets vetoed and I’ll blow this bitch-ass league up in a heartbeat and prolly lose some friends with my five fingers. HUSTLE: They work better if you put them together, the five. NINJAS: I vote to veto that shit. TRIANGLE: You will be the first to get slapped. You made the stupidest trade in the history of fantasy trades. Congratulations. HUSTLE: I have a Sunday morning project. Time to do trade evals! TRIANGLE: Feeling for Goonie Goggles this morning. Maybe some sabermetrics can stop the bleeding, Trav. NINJAS: Lincoln Railers votes to veto as well. That’s two votes. GOONS: Veto. NINJAS: Three. HUSTLE: No veto.

Finally, our league commissioner, who manages Trust The Process, made a ruling:

PROCESS: No veto, but it’s not a vote. I approve the trade, so it’s over. Go back to your regularly scheduled programming …

Instead, things escalated. I started showing time-of-trade FPVs for every deal this season. When we made it to the Jaren Jackson Jr.-Buddy Hield swap that occurred Christmas Day between Big Man Mafia and Triple Double, shit got downright heated.

HUSTLE: JJJ = 33.58; Hield = 20.80. NINJAS: Who TF made that dumbass trade? PROCESS: This exercise is silly. We should be looking at fantasy values since the trades. TRIANGLE: When I evaluate a trade, I don’t do it with what has already happened in mind. That was the reaction last tonight and this morning; that’s what the math is for; and also why it’s irrelevant. Now, evaluate (with your algorithms) how it affected his team specifically—and even more specifically dumping from a position of strength to enhance a position of need.

A fair point. The composite FPV score masks the targeted impact of a trade. However, by isolating the scoring and non-scoring factors in the FPV formula, we can see that Hield has given Big Man Mafia—one-for-one—a 22 percent increase in scoring, including a 76 percent increase in overall 3-point shooting, and an unexpected 16 percent bump in rebounds-plus-assists.

The cost might be a 70 percent drop in defensive impact, but Big Man Mafia still ranks second in overall steals and third in overall blocks. His rebounding and assist numbers have changed little since the trade, but he’s up to third in the league in 3-point percentage. Jackson Jr.’s impact for his new team—Triple Double—has been huge, but the gains have been smaller. The clearest difference has been standings mobility.

NINJAS: Worst trade I’ve ever seen. Thanks for bailing me out, Big Man! HUSTLE: Nobody is coming to bail you out.

Immediately, the numbers had an impact:

TRIANGLE: Ninjas might be the stupidest MF in the history of fantasy sports. HUSTLE: Oh, so the math matters? TRIANGLE: Tells part of the story. Everything but the human part. HUSTLE: The human part is injuries and motivation, which you pointed out re: Kyrie. TRIANGLE: The human part of sports is my favorite part. HUSTLE: As is mine, but this is fantasy sports lol. TRIANGLE: Also, by the last 30 days, Big Man Mafia killed Chucktown on that trade. Damn, huge move by BMM! HUSTLE: Well … according to my math.

When the news hit, even my brother was speechless.

HUSTLE: If anything, I absolutely LOVE that this trade will put you two against the world! Luka and Kyrie … wow. TRIANGLE: Wow.

Indeed.

Trades are contagious

In our last update, I noted that only one playoff spot is likely available. There are currently five teams within 7.5 games of that spot—four within two games.

The Hustle continued its slide these past two weeks, losing a closer-than-it-looked 8-3 matchup to fast-rising Triple Double thanks to a 28-point, five-block, Sunday performance from none other than Jackson Jr. Near the end of that same week, having barely edged Big Man Mafia 6-5, Trust The Process decided his team needed a bit of a change.

Out of nowhere, Process sent me a trade offer: Scottie Barnes for Josh Giddey. I’d only recently acquired Giddey for Kyle Kuzma, who—as you can see in the chart above—has struggled. (Schadenfreude abounds.)

Of course, Barnes and Giddey would have been great together. Process drafted both, so he clearly thought so. He had shipped Giddey off in a very smart trade for Kristaps Porziņģis earlier this season—a big win considering Process reclaimed Ivica Zubac, the sweetener, days later off waivers. Giddey’s been traded three times now this season only to end up right back where he started.

Giddey produced at a lower clip than I’d hoped in his brief stint with the Hustle, then murdered me this week in his one appearance as a member of the Process. Barnes, for his part, was decent in his two Hustle runs since the trade, but overall his numbers are down. I still have faith he’ll bounce back and contribute somewhere around the same level as Giddey but with better defensive stats.

In the end, Barnes failed to make a dent in what became the worst week in Hustle history—a 9-2 trouncing in which we trailed 10-1 until Sunday.

Once again, as the week came to a close, Process hit me up with another trade idea. This time, he wanted sixth-man microwave Norman Powell, who had been averaging 25 points a game for no one on my bench. His offer was Jonas Valančiūnas.

By the numbers, this trade looks really bad for the Hustle. Valančiūnas has a 21.36 FPV for the season; in his last five games, he has a 22.82 FPV. According to their season numbers, Powell’s scoring is actually just 16 percent higher while Valančiūnas offers a 53 percent bump in rebounds-plus-assists and a 40 percent bump in overall non-scoring stats. The hope is that Valančiūnas rebounds, literally. He was phenomenal in his first run this week, contributing 14 rebounds along with 16 points on 8-for-10 shooting.

Valanciunas is far from a replacement for Karl-Anthony Towns, but he gives me a fairly predictable floor. When Zion returns, his scoring will surely suffer, but his rebounding should hold, and that’s the hole he’s been acquired to fill. The challenge will come when/if Towns returns.

The Barnes move might pose a dilemma as well if the Raptors decide to retool their roster and shut him down late.

For that to matter, I’ll first have to make the playoffs.

Trades cloud your judgment

The past two weeks have seen East Harlem Hustle slip even further thanks to an abysmal 5-17 stretch. As much as injuries have bridled us, the real pain has come from waiver-wire management: bad timing and poor decision-making.

Here’s a shortlist of players I’ve had at one point this season who would become fixtures on other Excalibur rosters:

Jaden Ivey – 18.98 (FPV since being dropped)

Kevin Huerter – 20.10

Jalen Williams – 21.64

De’Anthony Melton – 21.97

My only truly impactful waiver addition has been Terry Rozier, but that was Chucktown Champion’s impatience as much as anything. Rozier was producing at a solid 23.42 FPV when he was dropped on December 26. He’s been a rock for the Hustle, coming in at 26.42 ever since.

I have converted a couple of hot weeks (Powell and Saddiq Bey) into fairly useful players (Valančiūnas and Hart). Nonetheless, those moves also create roster quandaries when they fill spots vacated by injured (and returning) stars.

Trade acquisitions can also lead managers into cloudy judgment due to the need for validation. However, we’re talking about your 10th or 11th man here—if something better comes along, you have to be ready to take it.

So, when Cam Thomas becomes KILLA-CAM-FUCKING-THOMAS right before your eyes, you cut one of those end-of-bench players regardless of how you acquired them.

Shocked he was available after dropping 44 points on the Wizards, I snagged Thomas on Monday, and he proceeded to carve up the Clippers for 47 more. I was very proud of myself; I even told my brother: “I might have the single-game streamer of the year here.”

Yet, Devin Booker—my second-round pick—was also slated to make his return on Tuesday against the Nets. Keeping Thomas would force me to discard one of those trade acquisitions or a player I had drafted. Mind you, I’d just witnessed Hart put up two goose eggs in the past week.

So, of course, I dropped Hart and kept Thomas and rode his tsunami over the Suns as well.

Right? Wrong.

I was so excited to get Booker back that I dropped Thomas during the Clippers game to make room. Somehow, Thomas then cleared waivers instantaneously. Guess who got him?

HUSTLE: Wait … how did you? Isn’t there a claim period? TRIANGLE: [Malik] Monk was 0-for-5. Assumed I had a claim in process, but nope. HUSTLE: Fuck it—so long as [Big Man Mafia] doesn’t have him this week. TRIANGLE: Shoulda dropped Hart.

In Booker’s first game back, he was predictably rusty—19 points on 15 shots. Thomas made NBA history with his third straight 40-point game.

Wednesday morning, the league group chat awakened to this 5:00 a.m. proclamation:

TRIANGLE: Not everyday you find a 40-point bucket just sitting on waivers. Good thing Triangle isn’t just sitting around pouting about injuries. #levels HUSTLE: Pouting. That’s funny. Coming from you, that’s high praise. TRIANGLE: Gotta be proactive. Can’t pout. Stop sulking. We all have injuries. You made a terrible decision with your first pick. Swallow that pill, champ. Back-to-back-to-back 40 pieces [FIRE EMOJI]. HUSTLE: The amount of contradiction in that tirade is mind-blowing.

In the midst of this Samuel Beckett-esque nonsense, Triangle had a point: I did make a terrible decision with my first pick. As great a fantasy player as KAT can be, he has missed 36 games this season; I could have had Anthony Davis, who’s missed just 24. But Towns was also lost in the mess that entangled the Timberwolves early in the season. With an offense re-centered on Anthony Edwards, it’s hard to forecast what production KAT will offer if/when he comes back.

Loser goes home?

With only four weeks left in the fantasy regular season, East Harlem Hustle headquarters is in full crisis mode. This week, I’m facing off against Big Man Mafia, who’s hoping that combining Kyrie with Giannis and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will lift him into the top six. That one Cam Thomas game? Crucial cushion against one of those guys having a monster outing.

You know what can’t happen? 19 points on 15 shots.

Big Man likely needs a win this week to keep his playoff chances alive. Curry’s injury opens the same door in Excalibur League as it does in the Western Conference, especially since Trust The Process—who rosters Curry—defeated Big Man before steamrolling the Hustle and pulling us into a tie for seventh.

To pull away from Process and get back in the hunt, I’ll first have to dash my nephew’s hopes. Things were looking sunnier a couple weeks back, but now clouds are gathering. Pascal Siakam has been shaky, and Franz Wagner has been borderline unplayable. The one bright spot has been Jamal Murray, who has averaged 28 points, 7.6 assists, and 1.3 steals over his past eight games—good for a 36.49 FPV over that period—but he sat Monday for injury management.

At the time of writing, East Harlem Hustle has a commanding lead, but Big Man’s roster could change that in a hurry.

Though Booker returns a glimmer of hope to the Hustle campaign, I’ll have to steal any chance Big Man Mafia has of turning a corner. Even if that happens, ultimately Luscious Luka Triangle will be waiting to put his foot on my head in the last matchup before playoffs.

The family’s destiny is inextricably knotted.

Tonight, Kyrie makes his debut—for the Mavs as well as for the Mafia—versus the Clippers. If Cam Thomas’ success is any indication, he could be in for a huge night.

