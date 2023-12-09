This is our first time messing with an audio version of a TrueHoop story. It was fun! Please let us know what you think either in the comments or by replying to this email.

By HENRY ABBOTT and TRUEHOOP

The four of us at TrueHoop–David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, Travis Moran, Henry Abbott—are all very different, which is cool. We have widely ranging tastes and interests. That gives us, I would argue, an ability to put together a perfectly unique list of battle-tested suggestions for this holiday season.

CASIO WATCHES

David uses clocks all the time, including on the court, with players, who have a short amount of time to do some really difficult things. I am pretty sure that David has some really fancy watches, and I bet that we could get him to name drop some. But he says “I wore a digital Casio in the early 80s as a college kid and kept one for years. Now I'm back. It's my everyday watch. I have a stopwatch, timer, and alarm, perfect for coaching and swimming. And it means I don't always have to have my cell phone on me to do some basic timing things. The one I have is solar powered and not expensive.” David also says “I'm the guy who always matches watchband colors to my belt and shoes. Always.” Not sure if he has received them yet, but this did inspire us to purchase him Casio watches in outlandish colors.

PILLOW CUBE

Jarod loves this product so much he sounds like an infomercial. “I am a side sleeper and these products have literally changed my life. I have the side cube deluxe at home. I sent the side cube to my parents' place in Florida for when I visit and I am getting the travel cube for all trips.” I don’t really know what it does, but I know Jarod loves it.

SOUNDCLOUD

I don’t know if David and Jarod even know this, but Travis and I text each other music back and forth constantly, because the life of editors and writers demands evermore music. Travis texts cool stuff all the time, and explains that “ever since Datpiff went down, Soundcloud has been my go-to for hip-hop mixtapes, especially older ones.”

WOLVES AND PEOPLE

It’s a longer story, but growing up my summers were mostly at the house of my friend Chris DeBenedetti whose family had 100 acres of hazelnut trees and a swimming pool. We were almost entirely unsupervised, and did a lot of creeping around old barns and seeing how fast we could ride our bikes. Now, out of that very same barn, Chris runs what I believe to be, in my super unbiased manner, the finest microbrewery in the world. It’s incredible just for the setting and the people, but the beer is dripping in awards. Go on Thursday for live bluegrass, and watch Chris bop from hosing out the brewing equipment to ringing up an order to hobnobbing with the guests to sitting in with a competent bit of guitar work. At one point, Chris went into the back and poured us a bottle of beer that, I later learned, you can’t purchase. The full name I believe to be “Traveling Companions Barrel-aged Saison with Lindenblossom, Citra, & Hallertau Blanc.” Honestly, I took a sip and what appeared in my head was exactly the words “What. The. Fuck.”

HULU PLUS LIVE TV

It’s a little early yet in the experiment, but seems like the way to cord cut is to get whatever cheaper services you like, and one more expensive one with a broader array of offerings. In noodling around, both Travis and I have found Hulu Plus Live TV works well as the more expensive one, which makes it pretty easy to say goodbye to cable.

CAFE BUSTELO

Travis: “Do you like coffee? Are you poor? Cafe Bustelo.”

NIKE MANOA LEATHER BOOTS

Travis finds Nike Manoa boots to be more comfortable, durable, and affordable than very-similar looking Timberlands.

FRANK FAMILY VINEYARDS

Jarod loves wine and hosting and can share all kinds of knowledge about both. Frank, to him, is a real find. The winery, he says, “has amazing shipping sales and their everyday Carneros and Napa Valley vintages are good. The Reserve, Beckstoffer and Lewis Vineyard bottles are nice when you want to impress.”

PEET’S COFFEE

It’s what the Abbotts drink at home, especially now that David just bought us a case of it for Christmas, which makes him a hero. We usually drink Major Dickason’s, which is a gale force wind of flavor and caffeine and affordable at your grocery store. (Try it through the Aeropress!) Don’t want to overstate things, but my whole career depends on it. (Also, did you know that Starbucks, the company, is a Peet’s imitation? People from the East Bay know this, but does everyone know this?)

PG-TIPS

Now that’s some strong-ass tea. In tea drinking, I’m a little more British than I let on, so we drink PG-Tips with milk, of course.

BOBOLINK CHEESE

A decade ago, we got a new farmer’s market, and I bought some cheese there literally expecting it to be mediocre but so I could support the idea farmers would bring their stuff to our town. Then I got it home and it was fucking delicious. Turns out the couple who run Bobolink are legends of the business, award-winners. She’s a former professional dancer, he’s a musician, and a few decades ago they pivoted to cheese and meats and breads and everything is absolutely incredible, they’re decades ahead of their time in being stewards of the land, and a Rutgers study shows they have used careful practices to use cows to dramatically improve the soil biodiversity. I’m glad they exist for the good of the local community and for the damn good cheese. I am partial to the wild, pungent, and variable Drumm, but most of my family loses it for the cute little round called Foret, which is named in tribute to Ray Deter (FOR-RAY get it?), the guy who started d/b/a, Manhattan’s original fine beer bar in the East Village. Like the man, the cheese is “washed in a lovely sour ale.”

BRUNO MAGLI DRIVING SHOES

When we first brainstormed products, Bruno Magli Driving Shoes was the first thing David had to contribute. He explained it, he loves them, that’s fantastic! My first reaction was: There are special shoes for driving? Travis’s first reaction was to add Carhartt products to the list with the note: “Mostly here to offset Bruno Magli, I’m all about the stocking caps and backpacks.”

FRONTIER CO-OP TURMERIC GINGER HERBAL TEA

David and I have been talking on the phone, a lot, since 2006. Most of those conversations have been interrupted, just a little, by tea. For many years it was his Starbucks order. I’ve heard him say the words “Venti iced green tea, light ice” a hundred times. But the man has evolved, and he has found something he likes far more, and it’s this turmeric ginger tea. He drinks four cups a day.

Thank you for reading TrueHoop!

Give a gift subscription