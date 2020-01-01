TrueHoop subscriptions are now free for everyone.

Bring It In

These are strange times. If you’re like most of us, you’re not watching NBA basketball and you’re spending a lot of time at home. Let’s spend it together.

A 30-day TrueHoop subscription is free if you sign up now through the end of March.

Staring today, every Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. ET TrueHoop subscribers can join us—Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and guests—for a live video chat with your questions.

We will keep publishing basketball content you can’t get anywhere else as normal—twice a week plus special things here and there.

Access to the entire TrueHoop archive, which includes investigations into things like oligarch owner Mikhail Prokhorov, and Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to the NBA. Pulitzer prize winner Don Van Natta called this the only David Stern story you need.

Existing subscribers—we are also making this month free for you, by adding a month to the end of your subscription.

Bring It In

We want you to feel welcome, safe, and delighted. And in this crazy moment, we don’t want money to be an object. In an actual meeting about this, TrueHoop COO Judy explained, “We’re making this free because shit’s crazy.”

So true.

We hope you’ll join us.

Henry, Judy, David, Jessica, Dillon, and all of TrueHoop.