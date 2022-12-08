TrueHoop podcast: Zion!
And: Teresa Weatherspoon for President
Today’s TrueHoop podcast, about the Pelicans who are leading the West and can get a lot better, thanks to Zion Williamson.
T-Spoon is the best! Always great to see her getting love & recognition