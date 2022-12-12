TrueHoop podcast: The truth about our sports
And NBA rivalries
On today’s TrueHoop podcast Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The tragic passing of journalist Grant Wahl at the World Cup. What are our responsibilities as media people and fans when it comes to sports?
David shares a story about the late Paul Silas
Rivalries are something we all understand in sports, David has a unique perspective
A number of rookies are really good defenders, Henry and David have thoughts
Contender or pretender
By the way, we are happy for you to listen here, but it’s also cool to listen on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. While you’re there, please like and subscribe!
TrueHoop is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I’m not sure if it’s me, but the last 15 minutes or so of the podcast sounded very disjointed on Apple Podcast. Awkward pauses and then audio of the guys talking over one another like it wasn’t synced right.
Huge USMNT (and Dubs) fan who was in Doha...gutted by Wahl’s passing and also have a one degree of separation story as well that I will skip here. Did return a week ago and still have that nasty cough I got there....I was blaming all the AC but perhaps more to it.
Many things I can comment on (such as FIFA being as corrupt as NCAA, but the World Cup and Men’s Hoop tourney are both amazing...) but will focus on my intersection with the migrant workers in Al Doha Al Jadeeda where I stayed.
I arrived at 11pm on a Thursday to a part of town with no street lights and many/many men lingering on street corners...after a very long trip from SFO I do admit this scene was worrisome to me. Nothing happened and made it to my apartment just fine.
Next day is USA/England so donned my red/white/blue wig and team jersey and ventured to Souq Waqif to catch the bus. This was 3.5 hours before kickoff so when some of these same men began to talk with me I realized that I had time to stop and chat. They were from Sri Lanka/Bangladesh/Pakistan and all working construction. They get paid and remit the funds home so their families can survive and by that measure things are great...most of their families are doing better than surviving. From what I glean they feel that they should be paid more but are not really complaining-- there biggest issues are around isolation and loneliness-- they are providing for their families and are not there to see the kids grow up. They feel safe in Doha and while they do not love Qatar, they overall feel that they are compensated for their work and have come to accept their plight. A few of them (but not all) said things are far better here than where they hail.
Realize this is a bit anecdotal but I was surprised by what I heard. Perhaps since it is not as hot in late November their attitudes are better? I did try to get a few to pronounce “Pulisic” and eventually gave up.
I really enjoyed my time there in part for the same reason Grant got worn down -- this is a World Cup in a city...never happened before and doubt it will again. The games were amazing, got to connect with fans from all over the globe in a (mostly) post-pandemic setting, and people (whether citizens or not) were extremely welcoming. Closest in spirit to this cup was South Korea in 2002.
The media narratives are what they are, but for me what matters is connecting with people.
RIP Grant and hope this provides a slightly different lens on the Cup.
Thanks for your podcasts and the Hunger Games connection...I disagree a bit but do think you are directionally accurate.