On today’s TrueHoop podcast Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The tragic passing of journalist Grant Wahl at the World Cup. What are our responsibilities as media people and fans when it comes to sports?

David shares a story about the late Paul Silas

Rivalries are something we all understand in sports, David has a unique perspective

A number of rookies are really good defenders, Henry and David have thoughts

Contender or pretender

