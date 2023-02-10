Trade deadline super double podcast roundup
Part 1: DURANT Part 2: NOT DURANT
Today's TrueHoop podcast is so big that Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe split it into two episodes, PART 1 and PART 2:
Kevin Durant is now on the Phoenix Suns. Henry and David don't think this has any chance to work. Jarod gives it a slight chance.
The Nets now have a team that resembled the one in 2019 that Durant and Kyrie Irving joined. Will Brooklyn go star hunting again?
LeBron James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer and the best player we've ever seen.
Just about every trade and team.
