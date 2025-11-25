TrueHoop

Jakob Eich
1d

OKC has three things going for them which make me believe they'll repeat:

1. They're super young. They don't have to worry about aches as pains as much.

2. They're super deep. They just have a lot of talent and don't need to force anyone back. They could probably withstand a month without SGA.

3. SGA is, as mentioned in the article, a great leader and player. There's no drama or distraction like with Ant or other young stars.

I only see Jokic and his brilliance as a possible challenge. They'll eat the Knicks alive, Detroit would be physical but don't have the shooting in my opinion.

Jinal
1d

I think the thing that has really stood out to me this season is how connected the Thunder have been.

Last season, there was a clunkiness in their play which I think is likely due to Holmgren and Hartenstein being in and out of the rotation during Daigneault's usual experimentation period.

This year, both bigs are snapping passes to each other and have found a comfort level defensively together in the front-court. They are playing more positionally rather than just reacting to the game in front of them. I think that's provided a solid foundation for whoever is front of them to be aggressive and not worry about being beaten off the drive.

