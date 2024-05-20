BY DAVID THORPE

Behind fresher players like Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid, the Wolves took down the reigning champs, earning a trip to the Western conference finals. AARON ONTIVEROZ/THE DENVER POST

The two best words in sports are “Game 7.”

After a thrilling Sunday in which we got two, David Thorpe, joining us this week from Los Angeles, came to our Monday content meeting with a message that has become our mantra at TrueHoop: “More rest equals fresher stars.”

Per David, had the Nuggets and Knicks followed that simple equation, they’d have more games on their slates. As it stands, both teams can get an early start on summer-vacation plans.

Here’s why:

Michael Malone hates his bench

In his postgame interview, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone insisted that the Nuggets need more help for Jamal Murray and league MVP Nikola Jokić.

Malone and Nuggets GM Calvin Booth seem to have a less-than-pals relationship, but I think Booth has done pretty well. He acquired Thomas Bryant and Reggie Jackson last year to help during the Nugs’ playoff run; Malone just chose not to play them. Two years ago, Denver drafted Christian Braun; though a dud this year, it’s impossible to argue Braun didn’t succeed in last year’s playoffs. The Nuggets selected the energetic 6-8 Peyton Watson in the same draft.

Kudos to the front office for opening up the youth pipeline, but what difference does it make when Malone doesn’t trust them and won’t play them. In the same draft they chose Braun and Watson, the Nuggets could have taken current Pacer Andrew Nembhard, who, playing out of position, beat out Bennedict Mathurin for a starting job two years straight. Of course, there’s no guarantee that Malone (or any other coach) would have given Nembhard or T.J. McConnell the same opportunity. Maybe Peyton Watson—who has super-elite defensive stats—could be as valuable to the Nuggets in the playoffs as Nembhard was to the Pacers. But he played about 30 minutes total over the seven-game Wolves series.

Malone presumably would prefer a fourth star and would surely believe acquiring someone like Paul George would be a heroic move. (Finally, some real help.) Meanwhile, the salary cap is making it harder to add stars. That’s a 1980s answer anyway: Perhaps no team will ever have four stars again. Teams are going to have 22-year-olds, and they have to find ways to get real production in a Game 7 from someone who’s never been in one. They have to learn to work with who they have and stop bemoaning who they don’t.

The broadcast team worshiped Malone for grinding his big-name players. Fans totally eat that up, too. But Jokić was gassed down the stretch. He had one nice bucket in the paint in the fourth quarter, but then he just heaved 3s—even when the game was still within reach. He was just way too tired to earn any different shot. On the other end, Jokić was getting credit for dogged defense at the 3-point line on Rudy Gobert. But Gobert turned and left Joker in his dust.

When Karl-Anthony Towns got his fifth foul, the Wolves brought in Naz Reid. It might have been the substitution of the season. With 6:21 left in a four-point Game 7, the freshest, youngest big man on the floor immediately blocked the MVP’s shot at the rim. Then he scored at the rim, got fouled on a putback, blocked Jokić again, got fouled on a putback, and then with 3:07 left to play dished to Anthony Edwards in the right corner for the 3 that put the Wolves up 10.

That’s the magic of fresh players.

Playing deeper into the bench, and resting stars more, would have reduced the Nuggets’ neurological fatigue, sharpening their anticipation and reaction. The Nuggets ran out of gas and stopped trying. Joker started untying his shoes and stuck his mouthpiece in his sock with time left to play. They just had zero fight left.

The loss is bad for the Nuggets, but not so much for Malone. It’s much easier to explain playing Jokić for 47 minutes in a Game 7. But it’s common sense that gassed Jokić will have rougher games than fresh Jokić, regardless how many stars you can add.

Ditto for Tom Thibodeau …

Though New York loves him, the rest of the league should hope that Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau signs a contract extension immediately.

No one’s built for sprinting a marathon, but that’s what Thibodeau asked of his starters all series. Integrating your bench might cost a team games in October and November, but that same team should be much deeper come April and May.

That’s where Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle won the macro war of attrition. He kept his stars physically and mentally fresh during the regular season behind the league’s best bench. That extra energy helped the Pacers solve problems the entire series, as Carlisle mentioned in his postgame presser. The Knicks’ defense in Game 7 was some of the worst the Pacers have faced all season.

Teams fail to solve problems on the fly when they’re exhausted; they’re relegated to checkers when their opponent is playing chess. And that’s in addition to the physical fatigue. Everyone thought Josh Hart was Ironman; that OG Anunoby’s one good game made him the difference-maker; that a steady diet of Brunson contested 17-footers would get it done. But OG couldn’t make it through a quarter; Hart had nothing left; and almost every shot Brunson took was taxing. Between the physicality of Nesmith and Nembhard and McConnell’s rare ability to get under his dribble and wear him down, Brunson shot just 17-of-43 from the field in Games 6 and 7.

Though the Knicks were still within striking distance, Carlisle gave his starters a quick blow in the game’s final five minutes—when they could have put the game beyond reach. When they returned, they were able to race when no Knick could. No Pacers appear in the top 50 for most minutes per game in these playoffs. That’s telling—and it’s a testament to how a dependable bench bolsters a team’s starters. Had the Knicks and Nuggets trusted their benches more, we’d be having a different discussion right now.

The truth is, the Pacers did what they do better. They arrived in the series with a strategy they’d been honing for years: wear you down. The Knicks handled it well when they were fresh; when they were exhausted, they pinned their hopes on the magical idea that the past would simply repeat itself. In retrospect, this series was a terrible matchup even for a healthy Knicks squad.

Pace is intoxicating (and fatal)

Pace can seduce an opponent, especially if you’re scoring and not paying attention to how well the other team is doing. The score simply got away from the Knicks. As phenomenal as Donte DiVincenzo was in Game 7, they couldn’t recover.

The Pacers set the NBA mark for overall shooting percentage in a playoff game. They dropped the most points in three quarters in Game 7 history. While that sounds like incredible shotmaking, it was actually extraordinarily high shot quality. To me, that spells an exhausted defense more than anything else. The Knicks simply could not guard the Pacers.

Offensively, the Knicks put together a couple of runs, but a grind is different from a sprint—and the score got away from them as the Pacers kept hitting shots. What’s more: The Knicks ran maybe one play I hadn’t seen before while the Pacers continued to run lots of actions and lots of ISO plays for Haliburton. The Knicks should have known everything the Pacers were doing, yet it looked like they were feeling them out in Game 1. But it was Game 7! They just couldn’t guard anything.

After the game, Haliburton said that everyone had been telling him to be more aggressive and shoot. He noted that was the wrong mentality; that he just needed to keep trying to get into the paint. All game, the Pacers targeted the middle of the floor, where Haliburton and Siakam could do the most damage. But Haliburton also realized that getting into those positions makes it easier to make plays for others, too—and he understands that a play for him to score is actually a play for the team to score.

In the end, the Pacers won by playing team basketball. In a road elimination game, all five starters scored in double figures and three scored at least 20 points. That’s a system running on all cylinders. Nembhard, who finished with 20, started scoring more when he stopped thinking only about the roller and realized no one could guard him.

The Pacers have beaten depleted teams, but they should never apologize for that. The Raptors won a ring in 2018-2019 on the same premise. The fact is, you have to beat the guys you play. The key here is that the Pacers have won 4-of-5 in back-to-back series primarily because they ensured they wouldn’t be depleted.

Both the Pacers and Wolves transformed league throwaways into major postseason contributors—whether that’s undrafted players like McConnell and Reid or underutilized players like Nesmith, Obi Toppin, or Nickeil Alexander-Walker. It’s hard to imagine either team would be in the conference finals without key contributions from players other teams chose not to develop. It all starts with a bit of trust.

Thank you for reading TrueHoop!