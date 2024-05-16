BY HENRY ABBOTT

AARON ONTIVEROZ/THE DENVER POST

Earlier this season, TrueHoop debated the greatest basketball player in the world and settled on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. One big reason: he had far better defensive stats than Nikola Jokić (97th percentile for SGA, according to Dunks and Threes, compared to 53rd for Jokić).

At that time, though, David added a caveat: It looked like Jokić was simply taking it easy all regular season. With everything on the line, he suspected Jokić would surpass everyone.

On Tuesday, we learned David was right. On the same night, Jokić got his MVP award and control of the series against the Wolves.

According to Justin Kubatko, since losing the first two games of the second round to Minnesota, the Nuggets have had the best three-game stretch of shooting in franchise history.

David could describe all the wrinkles, but to my simpler eyes: The method of the Nuggets’ dominance has been full steam Jokić. Regular season Jokić seldom sprinted and almost never leapt. This week, he has transformed into a guy who sizes up Rudy Gobert, licks his lips, drives past and scores with authority. He spins away from defenders in the corner, takes two dribbles and dunks. With bodies draped over him, he works through fakes in the paint, then settles on a baseline hook. Over the last three games, Jokić has scored 99 points, hitting 40-of-66 shots, and dished out 29 assists.

And on defense, this Jokić is everywhere, moving his feet and wreaking havoc. The Nuggets have outscored the Wolves by 55 points with Jokić on the floor in the last three games.

To me, dogging it most of the year appears to be a superb strategy.

At midseason, I asked Eric Leidersdorf of P3, a leading expert in injury prevention, which NBA player he would bet on to stay healthy. I thought it would be a story of elite biomechanics, but instead Eric picked Jokić. Sure, he’d just watched the Nuggets play and had Jokić on the mind. But he also added that Jokić had the advantage of not running and jumping much–his game is easier on the joints.

Tuesday’s other game featured maybe the only other NBA star who gets open without explosive jumping: Jalen Brunson. You know who else has looked fantastic for parts of May? Anthony Edwards, who’s 22 years old.

Here’s what I see happening: The expectations of NBA players—from billionaires, fans, the league, Tom Thibodeau—were all built over the “rub some dirt on it” Jordan years. Since then, the game has evolved. It’s measurably faster, vastly more explosive, and more taxing on NBA bodies. There’s far more hard cutting and high jumping, far less standing around. It’s a league of Jordans, now.

Even Jordan got so exhausted that he retired prematurely twice. LeBron has played 500 more games than Jordan, and counting. Today’s players aren’t soft.

At the 2023 All-Star game, NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended resting players to prevent injury, saying “there is real medical data and scientific data” supporting what was then the norm of stars sitting out some games here or there.

Not a year later, at the beginning of this season, the same guy had to articulate the opposite position.

I could see the league refusing to take a crisp position because they lack a firm grasp—it’s not a simple issue.

The league marched forward with not just new opinions, but new “science” and even policy. They announced it with the phrase: “We’re an 82-game league.” Joel Embiid, perhaps the game’s best player, goes to work hurt all the time; he pushed himself extra hard this season to maintain MVP consideration, and ended the season having rushed back from a knee injury ahead of schedule.

The science wasn’t very sciencey—it wasn’t shared with anyone for months and will never be peer-reviewed. Smart people suggest there are profound design flaws.

But if the goal was to increase NBA workloads, it worked. At midseason, around the same time I spoke with Eric at P3, Silver sounded the trumpets: games played were up, injuries were down.

Players played. But it’s the nature of things—and of lower leg muscles—that you can stretch them only so far. By now it’s clear that whatever we’re doing is wrong. Giannis Antetokounmpo is out. Jimmy Butler out. Zion Williamson out. Kawhi Leonard out. Damian Lillard out. Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby out. At one point in Monday’s game, the cameras sought out Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Kristaps Porziņģis all in street clothes in Cleveland.

Quoting my long-time ESPN colleague Marc Stein: “Make. It. Stop.”

The playoffs are the battle. The regular season was the grueling march that decimated the armies. Just about the only stars who can take it are either barely legal to buy booze or have adapted a ground-based game that offers slightly less damage to calves, Achilles, knees, backs, ankles, and hamstrings.

We have imposed crazy workloads on players. The attention of the world is on our sport, who tune in with the hopes of seeing the next Michael Jordan—the best thing that ever happened for the business. Instead, in the name of business, those players are under contract but zombified, earthbound, or in street clothes. Anthony Edwards is on the brink of elimination; Luka looks too exhausted to hit a crunch time free throw; the Knicks recently lost a game as their starting center seemed incapable of jogging.

Today’s NBA features the finest athletes in global history.

How do we get them flying again?

Thank you for reading TrueHoop!