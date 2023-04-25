BY DAVID THORPE

Paul Pierce fights for this ball like his life depends on it, which is why I have this play saved on my phone. I show it to players all the time.

In Game 7 of the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals, the Cavs and Celtics had a jump ball with one minute remaining. The Cavs had been surging. If they recovered the ball, they’d have a chance to tie the game. Zydrunas Ilgauskas controlled the tip, and poked it to LeBron James leaking toward the 3-point line.

Paul Pierce, though. The Celtics star knew he had one job: Keep LeBron from that ball. LeBron wanted the ball, but Pierce needed it, and had a body into LeBron before the young Cavs star even knew he was in a fight. LeBron’s a far better athlete, but he was badly outfought on this play, thanks to Pierce’s all-out ferocity.

There’s a timing and a technique to playing with the jet engines roaring. That’s what it takes.

Meanwhile, halfway through the first round, these playoffs have made news for:

Dillon Brooks tagging LeBron James in the groin;

Joel Embiid kicking Nic Claxton in the groin;

James Harden hitting Royce O’Neale in the groin;

Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis;

Jayson Tatum making contact with a referee;

Dejounte Murray bumping a referee;

Am I missing anything?

These were moments of brainlessness by some of the league’s savviest players. Fans have to be wondering, “Why are all these non-basketball plays dominating the news?” And the most common explanation in the media has been: This is what it takes. The competitive fires burn so brightly you have to expect some nut punches and ref bumps.

Well, that’s horseshit.