BY HENRY ABBOTT

The NBA drew a little COVID-risk scorn by inviting five West teams—the Blazers, Spurs, Pelicans, Kings, and Suns—into the bubble even though none were in line to make the playoffs. Was that really necessary?

A few days into the restart, the answer appears to be yes. Interestingly, the Grizzlies—current holders of the eighth and final playo…