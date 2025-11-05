The MVP of the season’s first two weeks: the incredible Giannis Antetokounmpo. Is it possible the Bucks have at last found him a good supporting cast? DYLAN BUELL/GETTY IMAGES

It would be insane not to acknowledge the NBA’s many circling crises–a massive gambling scandal unfolding in slow motion, Steve Ballmer’s Kawhi situation, or the drama between Ja Morant and the Grizzlies (which Henry is writing about as we speak).

But it would also be insane not to acknowledge that the basketball over this season’s first two weeks has been fucking incredible. Despite everything, the play has been sublime. Take a quick trip with me and see why I still can’t wait for 7 p.m. most nights. These are just a small sample of what I have loved so far.

MY FAVORITE NON-CONTENDER

I was elated to see the Raptors demolish the Hawks on opening night. They have done a lot of things wrong over the years, but what they’ve done right is assemble swarming mass of aggressive defenders who cause havoc all over the place. They also have a group of bullies on offense led by Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, with Brandon Ingram getting buckets out of isolation, while Immanuel Quickley sets the whole thing to warp speed.

The Raps proceeded to lose three straight. Oops.

But after wins against the Cavaliers, Grizzlies, and then last night the Bucks the Raptors are back to even, with four wins and four losses.

The Bucks game was opportunistic–the Pacers the night before drained the life out of the Bucks, who looked tired.

But the Raptors did it right. No team is using half-court traps like Darko Rajaković’s Raptors, whether it’s a set up trap or just an outgrowth of controlled aggression. On this three-win streak, their defensive rating is the league’s best. Tenth in fastbreak points and points in the paint, second in second chance points, they are playing to type: fast, opportunistic bullies.

Barnes is their best player, but it’s impossible to ignore how much Barrett impacts the team and its identity. He’s competing harder on defense, to my eyes, while making 39 percent of his 3s. He looks very comfortable alongside Barnes on offense. Slow and gravity bound with no range on offense, Jakob Poeltl is not the best fit for this group. If they can develop or find a center who fits better, they become a very dangerous team in the playoffs. Yes, I said playoffs! They really might make it.

GIANNIS

Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a game winner over two Pacers players to get the road win. After hitting a big 3 just before. He’s my MVP after 14 days. I’ve never seen him look this good, and I am surprised. I had heard from very connected sources that he was not long for the Bucks, that he had had enough and wanted to move on. Maybe he once felt that way but from the looks of it, he’s never been happier. I could show you some of his absolutely absurd finishes, but just watch the Space Jam movies and you’ll understand. He’s at 68 percent from the field, 60 percent from 3 (6-10), and leading the charge for the East’s surprise contender.