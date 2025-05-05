The Rockets lacked something in Game 7 against the Warriors, and have an offseason to decide how to get better. TIM WARNER/GETTY IMAGES

In our Monday morning editorial meeting, David had a lot of nice things to say about the eliminated Rockets and Magic, who, he feels, essentially lost only because they’re both still so young.

Which begs a big question of the offseason: both teams could more or less come back as is, older and wiser … or trade for an in-their-prime veteran. What’s the move?

DAVID: Golden State just really, they really defended, and they played physically like Houston does. Houston's a very good team. You know, they're just young. To me, that's the bottom line. Detroit could have beat the Knicks. They just didn't. Same thing as Boston versus Indiana last year. It takes experience. You have to go through it. Calm your mind, read the game, don't be in a rush, that kind of thing.

HENRY: So Houston has a chance to trade for a vet. Do you think they should, or do you think they should hold tight?