The worst company in Wall Street history and the NBA
Drexel Burnham Lambert also had Jeffrey Epstein connections.
|Henry Abbott
|Oct 30, 2019
| 4
|2
The highlights are exciting, but, like all exciting things, can sometimes distract you from what’s happening behind the scenes.
Allen Iverson is a great example. A tiny fearless artist of a player, he spent years casting spells to score over, under, and around giants. In highlights, it was the most exciting offensive attack maybe ever. The…