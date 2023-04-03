On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The NCAA women's national title game would be a lot of fun except for people going to such great lengths to stir up controversy.

The Suns, Lakers, and Grizzlies are finishing the season strong in the West, but the Clippers are fading. David is watching closely.

The East has a big four: Bucks, Celtics, 76ers … and Cavs

Victor Wembanyama is coming.

