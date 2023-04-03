The West is wide open
PODCAST: The Suns, Lakers, and Grizzlies are finishing strong, but the Clippers ...
On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The NCAA women's national title game would be a lot of fun except for people going to such great lengths to stir up controversy.
The Suns, Lakers, and Grizzlies are finishing the season strong in the West, but the Clippers are fading. David is watching closely.
The East has a big four: Bucks, Celtics, 76ers … and Cavs
Victor Wembanyama is coming.
Would be an amazing day to subscribe to the TrueHoop Podcast wherever you listen! Also, did you know you can watch the whole thing on YouTube if you like that?
TrueHoop is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I find your blog largely too large w/o and topic/time index.
I don't have the time to sit and listen for an hour for the parts that interest me. Please add a topic/time index.
Coach Thorpe, I’m curious for your read of what’s happened with Thomas Bryant here in Denver? I was also at the pelicans game the other night (sitting in some choice seats!) and was cautiously optimistic he would perform well given his opportunity to start. Suffice to say he didn’t play well, didn’t stick on the court and hasn’t played since. Malone was asked about him after that game and he basically passed on answering. Bryant seems to be fitting in well with the group, celebrating the success of others, having a good attitude….What do you think?