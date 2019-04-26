The Warriors need an attitude adjustment
And, David Thorpe says, they've already caused themselves trouble for Round 2
|Henry Abbott
|Apr 26, 2019
| 3
By David Thorpe
The top-seeded Warriors are in L.A. tonight for a crucial Game 6 in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the bottom-seeded Clippers.
Did you ever think you'd be reading that sentence? How in the world did the Golden State juggernaut lose two home games, including the 129-121 Game 5 drubbing Wednesday night?
Watch this …